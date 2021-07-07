Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless

Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless0
AT&T offers one of the best deals on the Moto G Stylus 5G, as new and existing customers will be able to get the handset for as low as $5 per month. The smartphone will become available online and in most AT&T stores on July 16, so about a week from now.
Meanwhile, Cricket Wireless will start offering the Moto G Stylus 5G in cosmic emerald for $150 to existing customers and $100 to new customers, a great price considering the unlocked model sells for $400. More importantly, Cricket Wireless will be the first of the two carriers to starts selling the Moto G Stylus 5G, as the phone will be available as early as July 9.
For those interested, the Moto G Stylus 5G also comes FirstNet Ready, so first responders can use it to tap into America's public safety communications network whenever they need to.