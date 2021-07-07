$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

AT&T Motorola Android 5G Cricket

Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
Motorola launched its cheap 5G smartphone, the Moto G Stylus, in the United States about a month ago. Today, AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced they have teamed up with Motorola to offer the Moto G Stylus starting this month.

AT&T offers one of the best deals on the Moto G Stylus 5G, as new and existing customers will be able to get the handset for as low as $5 per month. The smartphone will become available online and in most AT&T stores on July 16, so about a week from now.

As mentioned earlier, for a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can get the Moto G Stylus 5G for just $5 per month on a qualifying installment payment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.

Meanwhile, Cricket Wireless will start offering the Moto G Stylus 5G in cosmic emerald for $150 to existing customers and $100 to new customers, a great price considering the unlocked model sells for $400. More importantly, Cricket Wireless will be the first of the two carriers to starts selling the Moto G Stylus 5G, as the phone will be available as early as July 9.

The Moto G Stylus is an entry-level 5G smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The device sports a large 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera.

For those interested, the Moto G Stylus 5G also comes FirstNet Ready, so first responders can use it to tap into America's public safety communications network whenever they need to.

