The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store

A person holds the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), showcasing its display. The display shows an image of a tiger.
In case you missed it, the Motorola Store has been selling its stylish stylus phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), at discounted prices for some time. The Android 14 phone is $150 off at the time of writing, as it has been on many other occasions since Black Friday 2024. If you didn't know about the bargain, now might be a good time to take advantage.

Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

$249 99
$399 99
$150 off (38%)
The Motorola Store is currently offering its stylish stylus handset, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), for $150 off. The promo has been live at other times, and it's available at Best Buy and Amazon right now.
Buy at Motorola

While it's great to get a $399.99 device for only $249.99, we should note that it's been cheaper some time ago. During the latest Black Friday sale, for instance, this Motorola phone received a $163 price cut at Amazon, which is also its best price to date. Regardless, it's a top pick even right now, as it offers important upgrades over the predecessor, not only on the design front.

Design-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes in two vivid color options and features a vegan leather back. That not only makes it look cooler but helps repel those nasty fingerprints as well.

Another thing that differentiates this fella from the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is the display. The newer model features a pOLED display, which measures some 6.7 inches and supports 120 Hz refresh rates. In contrast, the 2023 device has a slightly smaller LCD display.

What about the camera? The model has a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP selfie unit. Although it's not good enough to give the best camera phones a run for their money, the latest stylus phone by Motorola takes good-looking photos (under the right conditions).

Under the hood, however, both models are mostly the same. The necessary sacrifice (to keep the retail price unchanged) was to integrate the same chipset as on the older handset. That means you've got a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. Still, as we found out during the testing period, the Android phone performs just fine on a day-to-day basis. You can discover how it performed on the benchmark tests via our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review.

Then again, software support isn't as pristine here as, say, on the Pixel 8a. This buddy only gets one major OS update, meaning nothing beyond Android 15. That's certainly not a drawback for everyone, but it's worth pointing out.

If you like what this fella brings to the table, go ahead and get it for $150 off its original price. Additionally, you can trade in an eligible device to get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at even more tempting prices with Moto trade-in at the official store.
