Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while

Rear side of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in Caramel being held on a table with its stylus by its right side.
Do you like Motorola's latest mid-range handsets with their fancy colors and vegan leather instead of the boring plastic back? Well, you can now get one of the best mid-range phones from the brand at discounted prices. We're talking, of course, about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which is currently 14% off at Amazon. That saves you $54 on the recently released handset.

Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for 14% off

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in Caramel has got a slightly more attractive deal than what we've gotten used to seeing on Amazon. The model is currently $54 cheaper, making it slightly more affordable than its sibling in the Scarlet Wave. Get yours and save!
$54 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Is that the best discount that's ever been available for the model? Nope; we got a super-brief $82 discount last month. But we're not living in the past, right? And, presently, you won't find a better deal on the stylus-wielding phone than Amazon's 14% markdown on the Caramel model. That's right, the device is $50 off at the official store and Best Buy.

While the new $54 price cut may not seem all that different from what we've seen for this fella, it's still a great chance to get a fantastic Android phone for less. Indeed, with its multiple improvements over last year's model, the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G is a dream for many.

One of the most obvious upgrades over last year's version is the OLED display. Instead of an LCD panel, this bad boy features a slightly larger 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. You also get more RAM—8GB instead of 6GB—as well as faster 30W wired charging speeds and 15W wireless charging support.

The latest stylus phone from Motorola also has a better camera system than its predecessor, using a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera on its rear plus a 32MP selfie sensor. As you can see, there are many reasons to pick this new gorgeous-looking phone instead of the deeply discounted 2023 model.

Still, there are many great alternatives to this fella, including options from Samsung. Check this one out.

This Samsung mid-ranger is an equally great choice


If you don't care much about having a stylus on your phone, why not consider the Galaxy A35 instead? This bad boy is currently $70 cheaper than usual, meaning you can get it for under $330.

Save $70 on the Galaxy A35 5G on Amazon

Don't need a stylus? Get the Galaxy A35 5G instead. This fella has a better software update situation and a more durable display. Plus, it's now cheaper than the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), offered for $70 off on Amazon.
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

What makes this Samsung phone a great alternative, you might ask. The simplest reason would be the OS upgrades. Unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which is only set to get Android 15, the Galaxy option gets four major OS upgrades plus five years of security patches. Additionally, this puppy has an IP67 rating (IP52 on the Motorola) and a more durable display.

If you're still struggling with your choice, visit our Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specs comparison page for additional details.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

