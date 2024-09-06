Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while
Do you like Motorola's latest mid-range handsets with their fancy colors and vegan leather instead of the boring plastic back? Well, you can now get one of the best mid-range phones from the brand at discounted prices. We're talking, of course, about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), which is currently 14% off at Amazon. That saves you $54 on the recently released handset.
Is that the best discount that's ever been available for the model? Nope; we got a super-brief $82 discount last month. But we're not living in the past, right? And, presently, you won't find a better deal on the stylus-wielding phone than Amazon's 14% markdown on the Caramel model. That's right, the device is $50 off at the official store and Best Buy.
One of the most obvious upgrades over last year's version is the OLED display. Instead of an LCD panel, this bad boy features a slightly larger 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. You also get more RAM—8GB instead of 6GB—as well as faster 30W wired charging speeds and 15W wireless charging support.
While the new $54 price cut may not seem all that different from what we've seen for this fella, it's still a great chance to get a fantastic Android phone for less. Indeed, with its multiple improvements over last year's model, the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G is a dream for many.
The latest stylus phone from Motorola also has a better camera system than its predecessor, using a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera on its rear plus a 32MP selfie sensor. As you can see, there are many reasons to pick this new gorgeous-looking phone instead of the deeply discounted 2023 model.
This Samsung mid-ranger is an equally great choice
