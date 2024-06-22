Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) through Amazon's splendid deal
Need a new phone but can't afford to spend more than $200? No worries! The much-liked Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still a dream come true for cash-strapped users. This phone has been $100 off its MSRP of roughly $300 at Amazon for some time now, but it seems this deal has no intention of leaving (at least for now).
In case you're wondering, the handset remains slightly more expensive over at the official Motorola store. To top this off, even Best Buy doesn't give you such generous savings as Amazon. It only sells the device at a price cut of $70. However, if you activate your new device immediately, you can save $170 on it. You'd still have to pay an activation fee, though.
This 5G-enabled Motorola phone might not be as shiny and flashy as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's plenty good in its price range. Not only does it have a great battery life – its 6.5-inch screen also supports 120Hz refresh rates. As you probably know, some of the best budget phones from Google have 90Hz refresh rates (i.e., the Pixel 7a).
As you probably know, this puppy already welcomed a successor in the eyes of the Moto G Power 5G (2024). However, it's highly unlikely that the new version (with the same list price) will arrive at $100 off soon. Plus, it has the same 16MP front camera as the older model and a similar 50MP main sensor on the rear.
Why are we telling you this? Because there's plenty of value for money with the 2023-released model. If you think it could be right for you, take advantage of Amazon's deal. True, it's been live for some time, but the merchant can still pull the plug on it at any given time.
What's more, you have 256GB of built-in storage space on deck and a microSD card slot, whereas the Pixel option comes with twice less storage onboard and no slot for expansions. On the other hand, the MediaTek processor the Motorola device uses is not as good as the Tensor G2. But if you don't mind that too much, you should be pretty happy with what the G Power 5G gives you for your money.
Things that are NOT allowed: