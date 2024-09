Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price

Amazon launched a new 16% markdown on the Moto G 5G (2024), landing the phone at its new best price. The handset is currently available for under $170, something we've never seen before. The promo is also Amazon-exclusive, as neither Best Buy nor the Motorola Store have similar proposals.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 could be the better choice

Motorola phone

Save $50 on the Galaxy A25 5G at Amazon The Galaxy A25 5G is decidedly the better option, provided you're OK with extending your budget. It's currently $50 off on Amazon and sells for about $250. Get one and enjoy your savings. $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Saving $32 on your next phone may not sound like that much of a bargain, but it actually is! For one thing, the Motorola Store and Best Buy give you a $20 discount, which was the device's previous best price. So, if you don't mind settling for a handset that normally costs just under $200, now's the time to act on Amazon's deal.The Moto G 5G (2024) may not be in the same league as the best mid-range phones , but it checks plenty of boxes for a budget option. You get a 6.6-inch HD+ display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a 50MP main camera. You can expect a smooth scrolling experience, thanks to the snappy 120Hz refresh rates.With its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, this fella doesn't deliver an impressive gaming performance. If you don't mind this, you should be mostly happy with how it performs on a day-to-day basis.Truth be told, the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't all that exciting. However, its refreshed vegan leather back design, decent screen, and good everyday performance make it a solid option for entry-level phone seekers. What if you can afford to extend your budget, though?Now, we know the Galaxy A25 5G normally costs $100 more than the. However, you can currently save $50 on it at Amazon, which lands it at about $250. Of course, that's still nowhere near the Moto G 5G (2024)'s asking price, but you're getting more value for money. Why is that?For starters, the Samsung phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, providing a more pleasant visual experience and vivid colors. The model also sports more RAM (6GB), a slightly better Exynos 1280 chip, and a more capable camera setup on the rear. You have a 50MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro, while the Moto phone only has a 2MP macro besides its primary snapper.We should not overlook the software update situation. Motorola’s budget-friendly option will only receive Android 15 , whereas Samsung commits to up to four years of OS upgrades on its handset.To sum up, you might want to consider the Moto G 5G (2024) if you need an ultra-affordable phone that handles all the basics well. If you have fewer budget restrictions, the Galaxy A25 5G provides better value for money in the long run. Check out our Moto G 5G (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs comparison for additional details.