Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro





Granted, this is just one product available in just one specific configuration at a whopping 500 bucks under its $1,699.99 list price, but what a product (and what a super-advanced configuration) you're looking at here! For only $1,199.99, you're getting a hefty 16GB RAM count, an even more generous (and blazing fast) 1TB solid-state drive, a cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processor, and a beautiful 13-inch OLED touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $500 off (29%) $1199 99 $1699 99 Buy at BestBuy





On top of everything else, of course, Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro shines with the most 2024 technology of them all, adding a touch of Copilot AI resourcefulness to an already silky smooth productivity-focused Windows 11 software experience.





Probably the best thing about Best Buy's greatest Surface Pro (11th Edition) promotion to date is that it doesn't require any jumping through hoops whatsoever. You don't have to be a member of anything to save big on one of the best tablets in the world right now, although you do need to hurry, as the killer new deal is only scheduled to last 24 hours... and could well go out of stock even earlier than the end of the day.





You also have to be okay with getting the 13-inch powerhouse in a Platinum color, as all other models are on sale at decent but smaller discounts at the time of this writing. While there's clearly no Windows tablet quite like the Surface Pro (2024) on the market today, we can definitely compare this bad boy with Apple's best iPads and the top Android tablet options out there... to find its bang for your buck almost unrivaled.





starts at $1,200. Granted, this $1,200 Surface Pro 11 doesn't include a stylus, but other than that, its raw power, convenience, and functionality are truly and utterly impossible to top. An Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024) , for instance, normally costs no less than $1,900 with 1TB storage, while a brand-new 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (with a MediaTek processor!)at $1,200. Granted, this $1,200 Surface Pro 11 doesn't include a stylus, but other than that, its raw power, convenience, and functionality are truly and utterly impossible to top.