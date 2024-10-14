See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)
If you expected Amazon's Prime-exclusive deals from last week to remain undefeated throughout this year's holiday season, wait until you see the spectacular discount all Best Buy shoppers can get today on Microsoft's super-powerful, super-versatile, and super-smart Surface Pro 11.

Granted, this is just one product available in just one specific configuration at a whopping 500 bucks under its $1,699.99 list price, but what a product (and what a super-advanced configuration) you're looking at here! For only $1,199.99, you're getting a hefty 16GB RAM count, an even more generous (and blazing fast) 1TB solid-state drive, a cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processor, and a beautiful 13-inch OLED touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
$500 off (29%)
$1199 99
$1699 99
Buy at BestBuy

On top of everything else, of course, Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro shines with the most 2024 technology of them all, adding a touch of Copilot AI resourcefulness to an already silky smooth productivity-focused Windows 11 software experience.

Probably the best thing about Best Buy's greatest Surface Pro (11th Edition) promotion to date is that it doesn't require any jumping through hoops whatsoever. You don't have to be a member of anything to save big on one of the best tablets in the world right now, although you do need to hurry, as the killer new deal is only scheduled to last 24 hours... and could well go out of stock even earlier than the end of the day.

You also have to be okay with getting the 13-inch powerhouse in a Platinum color, as all other models are on sale at decent but smaller discounts at the time of this writing. While there's clearly no Windows tablet quite like the Surface Pro (2024) on the market today, we can definitely compare this bad boy with Apple's best iPads and the top Android tablet options out there... to find its bang for your buck almost unrivaled.

An Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 13 (2024), for instance, normally costs no less than $1,900 with 1TB storage, while a brand-new 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (with a MediaTek processor!) starts at $1,200. Granted, this $1,200 Surface Pro 11 doesn't include a stylus, but other than that, its raw power, convenience, and functionality are truly and utterly impossible to top.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Surface - Deals History
26 stories
14 Oct, 2024
Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
27 Sep, 2024
Save up to $300 with the best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal yet!
23 Sep, 2024
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
08 Aug, 2024
Best Buy's generous Surface Pro 9 deal is back in the game, possibly for a super-limited time
19 Jul, 2024
Save $402 on the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard and a pen through this clearance deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon
Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless