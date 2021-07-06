$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
AT&T Android Microsoft Deals

Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo starts at a little over $400 in crazy new deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo starts at a little over $400 in crazy new deal
Originally priced at a whopping $1,400 and up, Microsoft's experimental Surface Duo was obviously destined for huge discounts right off the bat. But while we certainly expected the Snapdragon 855-powered dual-screen device to eventually undercut many of the best phones money can buy in 2021, we admit we never saw the Android 10-running handset coming for the sub-$400 segment.

Technically, the AT&T-locked Surface Duo variant sold by Woot today only at its lowest ever price is still not quite as affordable as the best phones available for under $400 right now. 

But there's clearly no comparing this bad boy to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a or Apple's iPhone SE (2020) when it comes to screen real estate, overall productivity, and perhaps most importantly, multitasking.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Dual Screen, AT&T Locked, New, 1 Year Warranty

$990 off (71%)
$409 99
$1399 99
Buy at Woot

At a measly $409.99 and up in brand-new condition with a full one-year warranty included, one could argue the Surface Duo even delivers more bang for your buck than some of the best budget 5G phones out there despite not actually supporting 5G speeds. 

The 4G LTE-only device on sale at a special price for the umpteenth time in recent weeks comes with a decent 6GB RAM count, "all-day" battery life (allegedly), fast charging capabilities, a premium design made entirely from glass, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a somewhat disappointing single 11MP camera.

While the entry-level configuration offers 128 gigs of internal storage space, you can spend $100 on top of the aforementioned $409.99 to upgrade that local digital hoarding room to 256GB and shave no less than $990 off the $1,500 original price. 

Keep in mind that the Surface Duo doesn't have a microSD card slot, headphone jack, wireless charging support, or any kind of water protection rating, but all those glaring flaws, omissions, and shortcomings are offset, at least in large part, by a revolutionary 360-degree hinge capable of allowing you to seamlessly switch between using 8.1 and 5.6 inches of AMOLED goodness.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera
Jun 09, 2021, 6:14 PM, by Anam Hamid
Microsoft is definitely, maybe planning to release a Surface Duo 2 with 5G this year
Microsoft is definitely, maybe planning to release a Surface Duo 2 with 5G this year
Mar 15, 2021, 4:12 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Update to Xbox Game Pass turns Surface Duo into red hot gaming device
Update to Xbox Game Pass turns Surface Duo into red hot gaming device
May 24, 2021, 8:42 PM, by Alan Friedman
Surface Duo update improves the camera, kills bugs dead, and more
Surface Duo update improves the camera, kills bugs dead, and more
Nov 14, 2020, 11:34 PM, by Alan Friedman

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
71%off $410 Special Woot $598 eBay $650 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Unlike the iPhone 13, all iPhone 14 models may flaunt 120Hz refresh rate displays
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Unlike the iPhone 13, all iPhone 14 models may flaunt 120Hz refresh rate displays
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
by Joshua Swingle,  7
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Apple Watch heart rate monitor saves woman from blockage that had 88% chance of killing her
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple Watch heart rate monitor saves woman from blockage that had 88% chance of killing her
Metro by T-Mobile offers a huge discount to BYOD customers for one month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Metro by T-Mobile offers a huge discount to BYOD customers for one month
Beta version of HomePod Software 15.0 causes the device to overheat, fries the logic board, and more
by Alan Friedman,  1
Beta version of HomePod Software 15.0 causes the device to overheat, fries the logic board, and more
Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless