Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo starts at a little over $400 in crazy new deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









But there's clearly no comparing this bad boy to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a or Apple's iPhone SE (2020) when it comes to screen real estate, overall productivity, and perhaps most importantly, multitasking.





At a measly $409.99 and up in brand-new condition with a full one-year warranty included, one could argue the Surface Duo even delivers more bang for your buck than some of the best budget 5G phones out there despite not actually supporting 5G speeds.





The 4G LTE-only device on sale at a special price for the umpteenth time in recent weeks comes with a decent 6GB RAM count, "all-day" battery life (allegedly), fast charging capabilities, a premium design made entirely from glass, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a somewhat disappointing single 11MP camera.





While the entry-level configuration offers 128 gigs of internal storage space, you can spend $100 on top of the aforementioned $409.99 to upgrade that local digital hoarding room to 256GB and shave no less than $990 off the $1,500 original price.





Keep in mind that the Surface Duo doesn't have a microSD card slot, headphone jack, wireless charging support, or any kind of water protection rating, but all those glaring flaws, omissions, and shortcomings are offset, at least in large part, by a revolutionary 360-degree hinge capable of allowing you to seamlessly switch between using 8.1 and 5.6 inches of AMOLED goodness.





Become an insider Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter! sign up