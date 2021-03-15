Microsoft is definitely, maybe planning to release a Surface Duo 2 with 5G this year
After all, it took Microsoft an entire year to bring the dual-screen mobile device to market following an October 2019 announcement, which makes it impossible to predict how much time the company might need to refine the visionary design, expand the software experience, and upgrade the hardware specifications... without hiking an already extravagant price.
Unfortunately, the latest report on the second-gen Surface Duo is extremely light on specifics (and specifications), merely "revealing" that Microsoft wants to put "special emphasis" on "fixing and improving" the underwhelming software of the original model.
That's hardly surprising to hear, and the same goes for the faster processor, 5G connectivity, and "improved" camera vaguely tipped at the moment as a few of the most important Surface Duo 2 upgrades in the pipeline.