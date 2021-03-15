Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Microsoft 5G

Microsoft is definitely, maybe planning to release a Surface Duo 2 with 5G this year

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 15, 2021, 4:12 AM
Microsoft is definitely, maybe planning to release a Surface Duo 2 with 5G this year
Given the novel form factor, groundbreaking design, undoubtedly challenging production, and last but not least, the moderate critical reception of the first-gen Surface Duo, the 2021 release of a vastly improved sequel was not exactly guaranteed right off the bat.

After all, it took Microsoft an entire year to bring the dual-screen mobile device to market following an October 2019 announcement, which makes it impossible to predict how much time the company might need to refine the visionary design, expand the software experience, and upgrade the hardware specifications... without hiking an already extravagant price. 

For what it's worth, we've always suspected that the Redmond-based tech giant essentially started working on just such a product right after commercially releasing its rookie foldable Android handset. Said guesswork gained quite a bit of credibility a few weeks back, and now a generally well-connected publication claims to have received intel from "sources familiar with the development" of the Surface Duo 2 hinting at a launch by the end of the year.

Yes, this year, which obviously makes sense given how many top smartphone brands are expected to unveil new, improved, and potentially affordable foldables throughout 2021 as well. Of course, Microsoft's plans could always change (and they very often do when it comes to experimental hardware of this sort), but at least for the time being, the Surface Duo 2 is reportedly on track for an official debut at some point during the fall of 2021.

Unfortunately, the latest report on the second-gen Surface Duo is extremely light on specifics (and specifications), merely "revealing" that Microsoft wants to put "special emphasis" on "fixing and improving" the underwhelming software of the original model.

That's hardly surprising to hear, and the same goes for the faster processor, 5G connectivity, and "improved" camera vaguely tipped at the moment as a few of the most important Surface Duo 2 upgrades in the pipeline.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
$949 eBay $950 BestBuy $1000 Microsoft
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips
Popular stories
Apple's entire iPhone 13 family is 'likely' to bring a highly anticipated feature to market
Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless