Android Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 09, 2021, 6:14 PM
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera
Outside of a few leaks, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is largely a mystery. The handful of reports that have emerged so far have only revealed that it will be 5G-ready and will boast a faster processor and a better camera. Windows Central has thankfully finally shared some concrete information about the device.

Per the outlet's sources, the dual-screen device, which is codenamed Zeta, will be fueled by a flagship chipset, which means we can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, or even the rumored Snapdragon 888+. The Duo 2 is also rumored to have NFC for contactless payments.

Design-wise, it isn't expected to be a huge departure from the current model, but we can look forward to subtle changes such as slightly bigger screens with rounded edges and thinner bezels for a more refined look.
 
The Surface Duo doesn't have a camera on the outside and its single 11MP camera was quite a let down, to say the least. While the latest report is thin on specifics, it does say that the successor will get an external camera array with a bump for improved photography. 

The Duo 2 will come pre-installed with Android 11 and this time around we can expect more than just stock Android, considering the company hired a software company last year to work on the device's operating system.

It is believed that the Surface Duo 2 will launch in the second half of the year, possibly around September and October.
 
While the rumored upgrades could certainly make the Duo 2 one of the best smartphones of 2021, they may prove counterproductive for its commercial success if they lead to a price increase. The OG model is already considered too expensive at $1,400.

