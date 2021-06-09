Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera



The dual-screen device, which is codenamed Zeta , will be fueled by a flagship chipset, which means we can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, or even the rumored Snapdragon 888+ . The Duo 2 is also rumored to have NFC for contactless payments.



Design-wise, it isn't expected to be a huge departure from the current model, but we can look forward to subtle changes such as slightly bigger screens with rounded edges and thinner bezels for a more refined look.



The Surface Duo doesn't have a camera on the outside and its single 11MP camera was quite a let down, to say the least. While the latest report is thin on specifics, it does say that the successor will get an external camera array with a bump for improved photography.





The Duo 2 will come pre-installed with Android 11 and this time around we can expect more than just stock Android, considering the company hired a software company last year to work on the device's operating system.



It is believed that the Surface Duo 2 will launch in the second half of the year, possibly around September and October.



While the rumored upgrades could certainly make the Duo 2 one of the best smartphones of 2021 , they may prove counterproductive for its commercial success if they lead to a price increase. The OG model is already considered too expensive at $1,400.

