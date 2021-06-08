The best Microsoft Surface Duo deal yet brings the dual-screen device down to $550 (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Incredibly enough, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale at 550 bucks a pop with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while a 256GB configuration will set you back just $70 more after a record high markdown of $880 from a $1,500 MSRP.





Both variants come packing a decent but not exactly earth-shattering 6 gigs of RAM while including a full 1-year Microsoft warranty and supporting 4G LTE connectivity on AT&T only.





That's right, you can't activate these ultra-affordable devices on T-Mobile or Verizon, which seems to be the only downside of this otherwise irresistible promotion. If you were planning on joining or sticking with Ma Bell anyway, you may find it incredibly hard to say no to a $550 and up 5.6-inch phone capable of seamlessly transforming into an 8.1 -inch multitasking powerhouse.





Granted, the Surface Duo is not as fast as the best smartphones money can buy right now, featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor instead of an 865 or 888, and the lack of 5G speeds, as well as a secondary or tertiary camera, are pretty disheartening. But did we mention this thing is available at a measly $549.99? With two beautiful AMOLED screens in tow? How could you possibly turn down this insane bargain?



