The best Microsoft Surface Duo deal yet brings the dual-screen device down to $550 (brand new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 08, 2021, 1:49 PM
If you're in the market for a decent Android handset priced at around $600 or less, you might be considering the likes of Google's Pixel 4a (5G) or the oft-discounted OnePlus 8T. Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G can also be a great choice... at the right price, but believe it or not, so is the Surface Duo if you hurry.

While Microsoft's rookie Android-based hardware effort is not listed among the best budget 5G phones available in 2021 for pretty obvious reasons, we can't think of a similarly innovative device fetching as little as $549.99 at the time of this writing.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Dual Screen, AT&T Locked, New, 1 Year Warranty

$850 off (61%)
$549 99
$1399 99
Buy at Woot

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,400 and up, the dual-screen handset has been deeply discounted in recent months by a number of different US retailers. Nonetheless, the latest one-day-only Woot deal just so happens to be the best ever, making the quirky, versatile, and reasonably powerful Surface Duo cheaper than many traditional upper mid-rangers released over the last year or so.

Incredibly enough, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale at 550 bucks a pop with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while a 256GB configuration will set you back just $70 more after a record high markdown of $880 from a $1,500 MSRP.

Both variants come packing a decent but not exactly earth-shattering 6 gigs of RAM while including a full 1-year Microsoft warranty and supporting 4G LTE connectivity on AT&T only.

That's right, you can't activate these ultra-affordable devices on T-Mobile or Verizon, which seems to be the only downside of this otherwise irresistible promotion. If you were planning on joining or sticking with Ma Bell anyway, you may find it incredibly hard to say no to a $550 and up 5.6-inch phone capable of seamlessly transforming into an 8.1-inch multitasking powerhouse.

Granted, the Surface Duo is not as fast as the best smartphones money can buy right now, featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor instead of an 865 or 888, and the lack of 5G speeds, as well as a secondary or tertiary camera, are pretty disheartening. But did we mention this thing is available at a measly $549.99? With two beautiful AMOLED screens in tow? How could you possibly turn down this insane bargain?

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
61%off $550 Special Woot $742 eBay $950 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

