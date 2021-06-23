Believe it or not, Microsoft's Surface Duo is cheaper than ever before (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Technically, it's Woot that handles both the sales and shipments of these incredibly affordable units rather than the e-tailer's parent company, but fret not, as the product listing clearly specifies you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged handsets here.



The only restriction you have to take into consideration before pulling the trigger concerns the carriers you can actually use the foldable Android smartphone on after purchasing it. Namely, these are apparently AT&T-locked devices that "cannot be unlocked" for other US mobile network operators, which could prove a serious inconvenience for hardcore T-Mobile fans, for instance.













Both that downside and the somewhat underwhelming Snapdragon 855 processor (by 2021 high-end standards) are undoubtedly offset by the 8.1 inches of AMOLED screen real estate, separated in two by an incredibly advanced (and robust) 360-degree hinge to deliver a truly unrivaled level of flexibility... in the sub-$600 segment.



If you're willing to spend a little more than that, the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo is currently on sale from Amazon at slightly smaller but still mind-blowing $763.85 and $799.76 discounts in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, both equating to more than 50 percent off the handset's list prices.



Finally, if the image at the top of our article today makes you drool over Microsoft's ever-expanding product ecosystem, you'll be happy to hear the Surface Slim Pen and Surface Earbuds are themselves marked down by a cool $45.45 and $40 respectively.

