Believe it or not, Microsoft's Surface Duo is cheaper than ever before (brand new)

AT&T Android Microsoft Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 23, 2021, 8:54 AM
1
Due to its decidedly experimental nature and pretty glaring flaws, we don't expect the Surface Duo to have topped a lot of Prime Day shopping lists this year. But the dual-screen device that was once priced at an obscene $1,400 and up now costs a whopping 900 bucks less than that, and no, you don't even need a Prime membership to claim this absolutely bonkers new Amazon deal.

Technically, it's Woot that handles both the sales and shipments of these incredibly affordable units rather than the e-tailer's parent company, but fret not, as the product listing clearly specifies you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged handsets here.

The only restriction you have to take into consideration before pulling the trigger concerns the carriers you can actually use the foldable Android smartphone on after purchasing it. Namely, these are apparently AT&T-locked devices that "cannot be unlocked" for other US mobile network operators, which could prove a serious inconvenience for hardcore T-Mobile fans, for instance.

If this special offer happens to sound familiar, that might be because Woot has recently held a similar sale on its very own bargain-dedicated website. Of course, many different retailers have been trying hard to clear their Surface Duo inventory in the last few months in anticipation of Microsoft's sequel, but the first-gen device has actually never been this cheap before in brand-new condition (and presumably, with a full 1-year warranty included).

While the Surface Duo 2 has a much better chance of making our list of the overall best phones money can buy in 2021, the OG model is arguably more attractive than many of today's best budget 5G phones... despite not supporting 5G speeds.

Both that downside and the somewhat underwhelming Snapdragon 855 processor (by 2021 high-end standards) are undoubtedly offset by the 8.1 inches of AMOLED screen real estate, separated in two by an incredibly advanced (and robust) 360-degree hinge to deliver a truly unrivaled level of flexibility... in the sub-$600 segment.

If you're willing to spend a little more than that, the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo is currently on sale from Amazon at slightly smaller but still mind-blowing $763.85 and $799.76 discounts in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, both equating to more than 50 percent off the handset's list prices.

Finally, if the image at the top of our article today makes you drool over Microsoft's ever-expanding product ecosystem, you'll be happy to hear the Surface Slim Pen and Surface Earbuds are themselves marked down by a cool $45.45 and $40 respectively.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
$800 eBay $650 BestBuy $750 B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

