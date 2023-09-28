Meta brings AI stickers to Instagram, Facebook Stories, Messenger, and WhatsApp
At Connect earlier today, Meta revealed a bunch of AI editing tools and AI-powered features coming to many of its apps and services. Additionally, we’ve finally learned when the Meta Quest 3 will hit shelves after the company announced its price a while ago.
One of the most interesting AI experiences introduced by Meta is the ability to send AI stickers. These are customized stickers generated by AI based on the user’s searches.
According to Meta, the new feature will be rolled out to select English-language users over the next month in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.
With restyle, users can reimagine their images by applying the visual styles they describe (i.e. watercooler, collage). On the other hand, backdrop changes the scene or background of an image.
You can use commands like “put me in front of an aurora borealis” or “surrounded by puppies” to cue the tool to create an image of the primary subject in the foreground with the background that you want.
It’s important to note that all images created with restyle and backdrop will indicated the use of AI to avoid being confused with human-generated content.
Meta’s AI stickers use technology from Llama 2 and the company’s model for image generation called Emu. The AI tool will turn your text prompts into multiple unique stickers in seconds. Simply search for a specific sticker that you want to use like a hedgehog or blue heart, and the AI tool will generate a high-quality sticker for you to include in your conversations.
Along with AI stickers, Meta also announced some AI editing tools that also use the technology from Emu. Two new features are coming to Instagram, restyle and backdrop, which will allow users to transform their images or co-create AI-generated images with friends.
