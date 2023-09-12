MagSafe is old news; Qi2 is all the rage now and the iPhone 15 is the first to support it
Apple just improved the wireless charging experience on the iPhone. As the company announced during its Wonderlust event, its all-new iPhone 15 lineup supports Qi2, the next generation of the Qi wireless charging standard, in addition to MagSafe technology. This means Apple's iPhone 15 is the world's first phone to come equipped with the new charging standard, which was announced in January 2023.
At the moment, you can charge your iPhone using an Anker wireless charger, for example, but the speed will be restricted to 7.5W. A MagSafe charger, on the other hand, can fill your phone's tank two times faster — at up to 15W. However, since the new Qi2 wireless chargers support up to 15W of charging speeds, your phone will charge as fast as it would have if you'd been using Apple's MagSafe technology.
Additionally, it is hoped that the new Qi2 standard will support faster charging speeds in the future. And when such chargers start to pop up on the market, you will be able to benefit from one if your iPhone supports the new Qi2 standard.
Furthermore, Qi2 support also means that iPhone 15 users will be able to charge their shiny new iPhones with non-MagSafe wireless chargers without sacrificing speed.
But wait, it gets even better! Since Qi2 is actually based on Apple's MagSafe, it uses magnets to "attach" your phone to the charger. So, you won't lose that MagSafe experience you're so used to. Oh, and since manufacturers won't need to pay licensing fees to use Apple's technology, we could receive accessories offering a MagSafe experience at more budget-friendly prices — at least in theory.
