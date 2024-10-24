Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S9+ under the $800 mark on Amazon

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Earlier today, we shared a cool Lenovo Tab P12 promo that might tickle the fancy of cash-strapped tablet seekers. What if you can afford a premium tablet experience? You can get it without breaking the bank, provided you pick the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Amazon. The high-end slate in Graphite enjoys an awesome $204, though it'll stay 20% off only for a limited time.

Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB), Graphite: Now $204 off!

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is now a sure hit at Amazon, though only in Graphite. How so? Well, you can score $204 off the 256GB slate at the largest online merchant. While it's been cheaper before, the model is now a bargain at Amazon, since neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store offer a discount that matches Amazon's.
$204 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Although we've seen the model at even more generous discounts at this and other merchants, the truth is that you won't find a better deal right now. For context, Best Buy and the Samsung store offer the base storage version at lower prices, though you can save $200 over there and not $204. So, if you have no intention of waiting for the upcoming Black Friday tablet deals, grab this Samsung slate and save now!

While it already has a successor, the Galaxy Tab S9+ remains among the best high-end Android tablets on the market. After all, the Galaxy Tab S10+ doesn't bring many upgrades besides a new chip and Galaxy AI. If you don't care much for these, chances are you'll be more than happy with this fella and its absolutely gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The model sports a premium design, and, in tune with modern-day tech, it's slim and super lightweight. But that doesn't mean fragile or prone to dust or water damage—in fact, this bad boy sports an IP68 rating, which Apple slates are yet to offer.

It's not just about the splendid design and display quality; the premium Samsung tablet also offers impressive performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. True, it's far less capable than the M4 iPad Pro (2024) models, but it's no slouch at handling demanding apps and games.

But that's not all! This puppy features a large 10,090mAh battery, respectable cameras and comes with the S Pen in the box. It's simply magnificent! If you share our opinion, go ahead and buy yours at Amazon before it's too late. Remember, the $204 price cut will be up for grabs only for a short while.

Loading Comments...

