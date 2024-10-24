Make streaming more fun with the Lenovo Tab P12, now 19% off at the official store
Looking for something of a similar size to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, with stylus support and a much more affordable price tag? The Lenovo Tab P12 is the ideal alternative. This slate retails for just $349.99 with an included Tab Pen Plus, but you won't have to cough up that amount if you act on the official store's latest deal. That's right! The Lenovo Store gives you a 19% markdown on the 8/128GB Android tablet, landing it at $283.49!
We know that this puppy has been cheaper before. In December 2023, for example, Best Buy offered the larger storage model for $279.99. That said, we believe it's worth the money right now as well, particularly because neither Amazon nor Walmart offers it at discounted prices. And Best Buy doesn't even have it in stock!
First off, this bad boy features a good-looking 12.7-inch display, offering a smooth 3K resolution. Then you've got four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, making those streaming sessions all the more enjoyable.
Add to this a large 10,200mAh battery that'll keep the streaming fun going for hours on end and the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. The latter lets you turn your slate into a personalized journal or sketching device.
With the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ costing about $500 on Amazon (discounted!), the Lenovo Tab P12 is indeed the perfect alternative for cash-strapped users. Get your Android 13 tablet for $67 less at Lenovo.com and unleash your entertainment obsessions!
There's no denying that you won't get the same horsepower, display quality, or IP68 rating on the Tab P12—the Samsung option is certainly superior. However, Lenovo's slate is among the top budget-friendly models!
Under the hood, there's no Snapdragon processor (obviously). What you get is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip. That one may not be quite as powerful as the Exynos 1380 in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, but it's still a decent mid-range SoC that should deliver a smooth day-to-day performance.
Here are prices for the Lenovo Tab P12 at other sellers:
