The oft-leaked LG Wing 5G gets a 'final' name and yet another rumored price









That's right, the 5G-enabled LG Wing will be released as the... LG Wing 5G, and while a number of the unconventional phone's specs and features seem pretty much etched in stone already, its price point is far from certain. Initially rumored to start at no less than 1.9 million won in South Korea and recently tipped at a US MSRP of only "around" $1,000 , the versatile device could end up costing KRW 1.5 million or so in LG's domestic market.









While 1.9 million won roughly equates to an arguably excessive $1,600, 1.5 million won is $1,260 or so at today's conversion rate, which is... obviously not as affordable as a thousand bucks.









That just so happens to be the same upper mid-range chipset expected to be found under the hood of the LG Wing 5G, which might also borrow its main 6.8-inch display from the gorgeous LG Velvet 5G giant. The biggest difference between the two phones will naturally be the rotating secondary panel on the LG Wing, rumored to measure 4 inches in diagonal and swivel at up to a 90-degree angle to provide a welcomed multitasking and gaming boost already previewed in a pair of leaked real-world videos









In case you're wondering, the other possible name considered for the dual-display handset up to the very last minute was reportedly LG Swing. Between this bad boy and the Velvet, the Korea-based tech giant is certainly at the top of its branding game, turning the page to a new and exciting chapter after all those years of G and V-series boredom. It remains to be seen if the actual capabilities and functionality of the LG Wing 5G will be able to match its decidedly cool name and ambitious concept.