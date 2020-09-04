Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
LG Android 5G

The oft-leaked LG Wing 5G gets a 'final' name and yet another rumored price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 04, 2020, 9:30 AM
The oft-leaked LG Wing 5G gets a 'final' name and yet another rumored price
One of the most interesting and unusual smartphones left to be released this year is right around the corner, and after officially revealing its announcement date earlier this week, LG reportedly confirmed the "finalized name" of the device known as Wing today as well.

As you may know, the LG Wing has been referred to by its internal codename for the last few months, and the attention the quirky dual-screen handset got during all this time purportedly convinced the company to run with the same moniker commercially.

That's right, the 5G-enabled LG Wing will be released as the... LG Wing 5G, and while a number of the unconventional phone's specs and features seem pretty much etched in stone already, its price point is far from certain. Initially rumored to start at no less than 1.9 million won in South Korea and recently tipped at a US MSRP of only "around" $1,000, the versatile device could end up costing KRW 1.5 million or so in LG's domestic market.


While 1.9 million won roughly equates to an arguably excessive $1,600, 1.5 million won is $1,260 or so at today's conversion rate, which is... obviously not as affordable as a thousand bucks. 

Then again, Korean and US prices are often hard to match, especially as far as LG products are concerned. The 5G-capable Velvet mid-ranger, for instance, costs KRW 900,000 or so ($750+), nonetheless starting at a very reasonable $599 stateside in its standard Snapdragon 765 variant.

That just so happens to be the same upper mid-range chipset expected to be found under the hood of the LG Wing 5G, which might also borrow its main 6.8-inch display from the gorgeous LG Velvet 5G giant. The biggest difference between the two phones will naturally be the rotating secondary panel on the LG Wing, rumored to measure 4 inches in diagonal and swivel at up to a 90-degree angle to provide a welcomed multitasking and gaming boost already previewed in a pair of leaked real-world videos.


In case you're wondering, the other possible name considered for the dual-display handset up to the very last minute was reportedly LG Swing. Between this bad boy and the Velvet, the Korea-based tech giant is certainly at the top of its branding game, turning the page to a new and exciting chapter after all those years of G and V-series boredom. It remains to be seen if the actual capabilities and functionality of the LG Wing 5G will be able to match its decidedly cool name and ambitious concept.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Note 20 Ultra VS Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 battery life test: unhinged
Popular stories
Massive Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leak fully details 4G & 5G models

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless