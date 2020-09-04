The oft-leaked LG Wing 5G gets a 'final' name and yet another rumored price
While 1.9 million won roughly equates to an arguably excessive $1,600, 1.5 million won is $1,260 or so at today's conversion rate, which is... obviously not as affordable as a thousand bucks.
Then again, Korean and US prices are often hard to match, especially as far as LG products are concerned. The 5G-capable Velvet mid-ranger, for instance, costs KRW 900,000 or so ($750+), nonetheless starting at a very reasonable $599 stateside in its standard Snapdragon 765 variant.
That just so happens to be the same upper mid-range chipset expected to be found under the hood of the LG Wing 5G, which might also borrow its main 6.8-inch display from the gorgeous LG Velvet 5G giant. The biggest difference between the two phones will naturally be the rotating secondary panel on the LG Wing, rumored to measure 4 inches in diagonal and swivel at up to a 90-degree angle to provide a welcomed multitasking and gaming boost already previewed in a pair of leaked real-world videos.
In case you're wondering, the other possible name considered for the dual-display handset up to the very last minute was reportedly LG Swing. Between this bad boy and the Velvet, the Korea-based tech giant is certainly at the top of its branding game, turning the page to a new and exciting chapter after all those years of G and V-series boredom. It remains to be seen if the actual capabilities and functionality of the LG Wing 5G will be able to match its decidedly cool name and ambitious concept.