LG

LG Wing phone design leaks. Crazy, but is it real?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 12, 2020, 4:01 AM
LG Wing phone design leaks. Crazy, but is it real?
While some of us lament the boring phone designs of today, manufacturers are busy developing crazy concepts. LG has already decided to turn things around in its mobile business by scraping number-based phone monikers in favor of pretty names.

The LG Velvet was the firstborn in this new marriage between poetry and technology, going for a smooth and stylish design. A new leak, reported by SlashGear, presumably offers information about the next of kin in LG's new family - the LG Wing.

The name reflects the crazy part of this design - LG Wing's main screen rotates, revealing a second display underneath. The resulting T-shaped device should enhance multimedia immersion and usability. Phones with rotating screens are actually a thing of the past. Some of you might remember the strange but somehow awesome Samsung SGH-Z130.

We can speculate about potential use cases of the LG Wing or the fact that content seems to expand from the main screen to the second one. The more important question, however, is whether this concept has any chances of becoming a real product. The prime source of the leak is the Korean media giant Herald. According to the article (Google translated), LG Wing will be announced in the second half of the year and will cost 1 million Korean won (around $800). We definitely need more information before drawing any conclusions. What do you think about the LG Wing?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless