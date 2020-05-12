LG Wing phone design leaks. Crazy, but is it real?
The name reflects the crazy part of this design - LG Wing's main screen rotates, revealing a second display underneath. The resulting T-shaped device should enhance multimedia immersion and usability. Phones with rotating screens are actually a thing of the past. Some of you might remember the strange but somehow awesome Samsung SGH-Z130.
We can speculate about potential use cases of the LG Wing or the fact that content seems to expand from the main screen to the second one. The more important question, however, is whether this concept has any chances of becoming a real product. The prime source of the leak is the Korean media giant Herald. According to the article (Google translated), LG Wing will be announced in the second half of the year and will cost 1 million Korean won (around $800). We definitely need more information before drawing any conclusions. What do you think about the LG Wing?