How to watch the LG Wing 5G announcement livestream





What looked like a quirky concept with little to no chance of commercially materializing not that long ago is on the verge of becoming a reality, and even though we've seen high-res renders and multiple hands-on videos showcasing the one-of-a-kind LG Wing 5G design and a number of possible use cases in the last few weeks, we're still extremely curious to watch the phone's official announcement.



If you're with us, all you need to do is tune into the YouTube livestream embedded above at 11PM KST today, September 14. That's 10AM in New York, 7AM in Los Angeles, 3PM in London, 4PM in Berlin, 11PM in Tokyo, and 7:30PM in New Delhi, which proves that LG fully believes this experimental product could appeal to a wide global audience. Or at least lay the groundwork for something special and original as part of the so-called "Explorer Project."





Basically, the company is trying to put the spotlight on some of its most unconventional ideas and concepts without giving them a "mainstream" platform right off the bat in the hopes that they'll eventually become mature and convenient enough to warrant their place among the world's most popular mobile devices.









We're talking somewhere around the $1,000 mark or perhaps even slightly lower than that, with the same exact primary 6.8-inch OLED display in tow as the Velvet supported by a secondary 4-inch panel helping with things like gaming and overall multitasking. Keep in mind that the smaller screen will always be within your reach, behind the large main display that can be rotated at a 90-degree angle to create a T-shaped formation like nothing we've ever seen before on the mobile tech scene.