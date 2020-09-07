Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

LG Android 5G

Latest LG Wing video shows the phone in its 'unrotated' form

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 07, 2020, 4:20 PM
Latest LG Wing video shows the phone in its 'unrotated' form
The LG Wing will be formally unveiled on September 14 and today we get to see the phone in action once again. 

This is a device unlike any other and features dual- stacked displays. The main screen is reportedly 6.8-inches and the sliding mechanism will let you use it in tandem with the smaller 4-inches screen in a T-shaped form factor.

That may sound bizarre, but leaked videos imply that this setup could be incredibly useful. For instance, it can be used for viewing a map and answering a phone call at the same time when you are traveling.

Today's video shows another use case. The phone can give you an expanded view of the home page, with the main display showing the Quick Settings menu and the notifications setting, and the secondary screen displaying the search bar and apps.



The clip also lets us have a view of the device in its unrotated form and while it's thicker when compared to conventional phones, it doesn't look too chunky.

The LG Wing will reportedly be fueled by the Snapdragon 765G, which guarantees 5G connectivity. It will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is expected to feature a triple camera array with a 64MP main sensor.

The latest rumors indicate that it will cost around $1,260 in South Korea. In the US, the phone might retail for $1,000.

The phone is a part of LG's Explorer Project which will allow the company to experiment with new ideas. 

It remains to be seen if the swiveling phone will actually offer novel experiences. Ergonomics and durability are also potential concerns.

