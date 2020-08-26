Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

LG Android 5G

Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 26, 2020, 2:59 AM
Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time
LG has never been afraid of testing out new smartphone concepts. The company launched the G Flex in 2013 as one of the first smartphones with a curved display and in 2015 unveiled the LG V10 with a small secondary display.

The South Korean brand then proceeded with the modular LG G5’s release in 2016 and, more recently, announced the 2019 LG V50 ThinQ 5G with a Dual Screen accessory that acted as an alternative to more expensive foldable products.

Now, LG is readying its latest idea.

LG Wing – Twist for two displays


Set to be marketed as LG Wing, the smartphone in question features two displays instead of one. But rather than being positioned next to each other or even on opposite sides of the phone, one display sits on top of the other.

The product can be used like any other traditional smartphone, but as shown off by a leaked marketing video obtained by Android Authority, the LG Wing also comes with a unique set of use cases.


Twisting the main display reveals a smaller secondary panel below. The smartphone can be used in a T-shaped format with the primary display above or in regular portrait mode with the secondary one to the side.

The above video showcases the latter – the driver is using the main display for navigation and the second panel for everything else including media and incoming phone calls. As for the T-formation, that is shown off in the below image. It involves using the bottom display as a keyboard and the top panel for an associated app such as Google Keep or WhatsApp, among others.

Of course, you should be able to mix and match apps too. The bottom display could be used for composing a Tweet while the top one shows a YouTube video, for example.

The Snapdragon 765G and 128GB of storage


Per recent leaks, the LG Wing features a 6.8-inch main display coupled with a smaller 4-inch 1:1 display behind it. Both panels are surrounded by relatively slim bezels and neither feature a punch hole or notch, so it’ll be interesting to see where LG has placed the selfie camera.

As for specs, LG has reportedly equipped it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that was also used inside the flagship LG Velvet 5G. The implementation means 5G network connectivity will be supported as standard.

Paired with all of that should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although it’s unclear if other storage configurations will be available upon release.

In terms of software, customer can expect Android 10 and LG’s custom UI straight out of the box. But an update to Android 11 is almost certainly guaranteed once LG has prepared its version of the software.

LG Wing 5G announcement and release date


The LG Wing is expected to hit shelves in the final quarter of 2020, although an exact release date has yet to leak. In regards to the actual announcement, that could happen as early as IFA 2020 next week or at a later date via a standalone press release or event.

There is no word on pricing just yet, but considering the specs and features, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the LG Wing priced around $1,000 in the United States.

