Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time

LG Wing – Twist for two displays

Set to be marketed as LG Wing, the smartphone in question features two displays instead of one. But rather than being positioned next to each other or even on opposite sides of the phone, one display sits on top of the other.



The product can be used like any other traditional smartphone, but as shown off by a leaked marketing video obtained by Android Authority

Twisting the main display reveals a smaller secondary panel below. The smartphone can be used in a T-shaped format with the primary display above or in regular portrait mode with the secondary one to the side.

Of course, you should be able to mix and match apps too. The bottom display could be used for composing a Tweet while the top one shows a YouTube video, for example.





The Snapdragon 765G and 128GB of storage

Per recent leaks, the LG Wing features a 6.8-inch main display coupled with a smaller 4-inch 1:1 display behind it. Both panels are surrounded by relatively slim bezels and neither feature a punch hole or notch, so it’ll be interesting to see where LG has placed the selfie camera.



As for specs, LG has reportedly equipped it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that was also used inside the flagship LG



Paired with all of that should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although it’s unclear if other storage configurations will be available upon release.



In terms of software, customer can expect Android 10 and LG’s custom UI straight out of the box. But an update to Android 11 is almost certainly guaranteed once LG has prepared its version of the software.

LG Wing 5G announcement and release date

The LG Wing is expected to hit shelves in the final quarter of 2020, although an exact release date has yet to leak. In regards to the actual announcement, that could happen as early as IFA 2020 next week or at a later date via a standalone press release or event.



There is no word on pricing just yet, but considering the specs and features, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the LG Wing priced around $1,000 in the United States.



