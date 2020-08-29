Alleged LG Wing 5G price is a pleasant surprise

While LG will probably release a foldable phone down the road, it's experimenting with dual-screen designs for now. Currently in the pipeline is apparently the LG Wing 5G , which features a flip-out secondary display. The price of the phone has now leaked and as expected, it falls in the premium category.



Unlike some of the recently released LG phones, the Wing 5G seemingly doesn't need you to attach a screen. Per a Unlike some of the recently released LG phones, the Wing 5G seemingly doesn't need you to attach a screen. Per a recent report , the supplementary screen flips out from the bottom of the main panel and sits perpendicular to it to allow you to multitask.



The main display will reportedly be 6.8-inches and the second one will measure 4-inches. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G which will be mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.



The leaked internals are nothing groundbreaking and the similarly specced LG Velvet The leaked internals are nothing groundbreaking and the similarly specced LG Velvet starts at $599 in the US.



But then again, the appeal of the LG Wing 5G lies in its outlandish design and you cannot expect the company to not charge a premium for the secondary panel. LG supposedly thinks the unique form factor would be reason enough for you to splurge on the device and according to But then again, the appeal of the LG Wing 5G lies in its outlandish design and you cannot expect the company to not charge a premium for the secondary panel. LG supposedly thinks the unique form factor would be reason enough for you to splurge on the device and according to XDA Developers , it will cost around $1,000 stateside.



While that might sound a bit too much for a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone, it's definitely more palatable than the previously rumored $1,607 price tag.



The device will probably be released this fall.



Other details remain sparse at the moment, but recently leaked videos have surely stirred up our curiosity. The Other details remain sparse at the moment, but recently leaked videos have surely stirred up our curiosity. The first clip shows how the phone can simultaneously be used for navigation and answering a phone call. The second demonstrates how it can give gaming-centric devices a run for their money.



