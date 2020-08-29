Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
LG Android 5G

Alleged LG Wing 5G price is a pleasant surprise

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 29, 2020, 9:56 PM
Alleged LG Wing 5G price is a pleasant surprise
While LG will probably release a foldable phone down the road, it's experimenting with dual-screen designs for now. Currently in the pipeline is apparently the LG Wing 5G, which features a flip-out secondary display. The price of the phone has now leaked and as expected, it falls in the premium category.

Unlike some of the recently released LG phones, the Wing 5G  seemingly doesn't need you to attach a screen. Per a recent report, the supplementary screen flips out from the bottom of the main panel and sits perpendicular to it to allow you to multitask. 

The main display will reportedly be 6.8-inches and the second one will measure 4-inches. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G which will be mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

The leaked internals are nothing groundbreaking and the similarly specced LG Velvet starts at $599 in the US.

But then again, the appeal of the LG Wing 5G lies in its outlandish design and you cannot expect the company to not charge a premium for the secondary panel. LG supposedly thinks the unique form factor would be reason enough for you to splurge on the device and according to XDA Developers, it will cost around $1,000 stateside. 

While that might sound a bit too much for a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone, it's definitely more palatable than the previously rumored $1,607 price tag. 

The device will probably be released this fall. 

Other details remain sparse at the moment, but recently leaked videos have surely stirred up our curiosity. The first clip shows how the phone can simultaneously be used for navigation and answering a phone call. The second demonstrates how it can give gaming-centric devices a run for their money.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless