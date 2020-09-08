Leaked LG Wing 5G renders show off unique design in full

Leaked LG Wing 5G press render







The South Korean company has also created an experimental smartphone series – Explorer Project – to be released alongside the Universal Line. LG Wing represents the first product of that idea, and now official press renders of the smartphone have leaked courtesy of Evan Blass.

One massive display and one compact display

Foldables aside, the LG Wing is perhaps the most unique smartphone in recent history. At first glance it looks like a traditional device thanks to its 6.8-inch OLED display that's paired with slim bezels and curved edges.



But a simple 90-degree twist of the display reveals a second, much smaller 4-inch panel that can be used alongside the main screen at all times. The resulting form factor is T-shaped and allows for an extensive number of use cases.



Buyers could, for example, watch a YouTube video on the main display while simultaneously using the smaller one to scroll through comments or read the description. Another possibility could involve showing WhatsApp on the top screen and replying to messages on the bottom panel.





When driving, customers can open up the navigation app on the larger screen as well. In the meantime, the smaller one can be used for streaming music through Spotify or YouTube Music and taking calls.

A triple-camera system on the rear

One thing that seems unclear at the moment is the selfie situation. The bezels above and below the main display seem to small to house a camera and the ones around the smaller screen show no sign of a selfie sensor either, so it's unclear what LG has done.



But one thing that's very noticeable is the triple-camera system on the back. It closely resembles that of the Oppo Reno 4 and consists of three individual camera bumps, the top one of which is a bit larger than the others, in addition to an LED flash for low-light photography.



Unfortunately, the camera specifications have yet to leak.



Powering the smartphone will reportedly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G which has previously been used inside the LG Velvet and OnePlus Nord, among other smartphones. It guarantees 5G network connectivity as standard.

There’s no word on the storage configuration, but 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage seems likely. MicroSD card support seems extremely unlikely at this stage, although the company could still surprise us.



Those of you interested in the LG Wing should expect an adapted version of Android 10 to be pre-installed alongside the company’s custom interface. Hopefully it’ll be paired with a battery in the region of 4,000mAh.

LG Wing 5G announcement and price

The LG Wing, which at one point was going to be called LG Swing, will be announced on Monday, September 14. The online event is taking place in South Korea but the product should be available in the United States too.



Reports suggest the LG Wing will be priced at KRW 1.09 million locally, which is roughly $915. But considering other factors, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the LG Wing hit shelves in the US with a official price tag of $999.



