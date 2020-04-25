Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ drops into impulse buy territory with killer new eBay deal





















As long as you don't mind "some scratches/blemishes on the screen/sides", you can pay as little as $237.99 for a GSM unlocked unit in refurbished condition in a "limited" quantity. Don't let the name of the vendor running this amazing promo fool you either, as cph2020 is actually an eBay veteran with a solid 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 7,500 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.





At $237.99, you also shouldn't worry too much about the mediocre reviews of the 6.4-inch handset , which packs a large 4,000mAh battery and a respectable 6 gigs of memory in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC.





You're basically in impulse buy territory here, and even though you're unlikely to be impressed by the dual rear-facing camera system, in-display fingerprint scanner, or Android 9.0 Pie software of the LG G8X ThinQ, the notched OLED screen, robust design, headphone jack, and wireless charging capabilities alone make this bad boy worth a try.



