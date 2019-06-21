The LG G9 ThinQ could be LG's saving grace

want

With the G9 ThinQ, LG may be wise to not hike the launch price with $100 over the previous model, though we wouldn't be surprised to see the next G-series flagship starting at $899.

Better, more versatile camera





Image source: LetsGoDigital | LG Patent







One of the proposed features of a multi-camera setup, described in the patent above, is taking a photo with all cameras at once. This allows the user to pick the one they like best after the fact. More detailed panoramas could also be created by selective image morphing and stitching.



Increasing the number of cameras also improves depth detection, which is mostly used in portrait mode, but could also play a role in AR apps.



Better display with a smaller notch (or sans)



LG hasn’t exactly been leading the pack in terms of display innovation over the last years. The company’s plastic OLED panels haven’t been quite as great as Samsung’s Super AMOLEDs, both in terms of peak brightness and color accuracy, though the LG G8 ThinQ was a marked improvement over its predecessors on both accounts.



For the most part, LG has followed the pack when it comes to increasing screen real estate – moving to a taller aspect ratio, reducing the bezels, and introducing a notch. The next big step comes in the form of true in-display cameras, but we wouldn’t hold our breath to see one on the LG G9 ThinQ. The technology is still in its infancy, and though we’ve seen One of the proposed features of a multi-camera setup, described in the patent above, is taking a photo with all cameras at once. This allows the user to pick the one they like best after the fact. More detailed panoramas could also be created by selective image morphing and stitching.Increasing the number of cameras also improves depth detection, which is mostly used in portrait mode, but could also play a role in AR apps.LG hasn’t exactly been leading the pack in terms of display innovation over the last years. The company’s plastic OLED panels haven’t been quite as great as Samsung’s Super AMOLEDs, both in terms of peak brightness and color accuracy, though the LG G8 ThinQ was a marked improvement over its predecessors on both accounts.For the most part, LG has followed the pack when it comes to increasing screen real estate – moving to a taller aspect ratio, reducing the bezels, and introducing a notch. The next big step comes in the form of true in-display cameras, but we wouldn’t hold our breath to see one on the LG G9 ThinQ. The technology is still in its infancy, and though we’ve seen working prototypes , it may not be ready for prime time for the G9.









Digging through more LG patents from the last year or so, reveals that the company has been toying with the idea of a hole-punch selfie camera, so the G9 ThinQ may move from a notch to having a smaller camera punch-hole.



Of course, the best case scenario would be for LG to surprise us with a true under-display camera out of left field. The company has a huge capacity in the production of OLED displays and more than enough R&D power to come up with an implementation. The question is, will it deem the resources needed worth spending?



Last bastion of the headphone jack?



The headphone jack seems to be on its way out of the premium smartphone market for good. Samsung has so far stood its ground by keeping the 3.5mm jack in its Galaxy flagships, but the Note 10 may put an end to this. This will make the beloved jack a real rarity among flagships, but LG may hold on for a while longer.



Coincidentally, the same people who would by an LG flagship for its excellent Quad DAC and headphone audio quality, are the same people who need a 3.5mm jack. So, unless LG is planning to stop catering to audiphiles and to remove one of the current-defining features of its premium phones, we’d be inclined to believe that the G9 ThinQ may retain the headphone jack.



About LG's troubled Android skin



LG’s custom Android skin hasn't been the worst offender out there, but it could definitely use some improvements—both in terms of its visual design and actual functionality. The G8 ThinQ, despite running Android 9 Pie out of the box, doesn’t have many of the bells and whistles that other custom skins—and even "stock" Android itself—have to offer. Digging through more LG patents from the last year or so, reveals that the company has been toying with the idea of a hole-punch selfie camera, so the G9 ThinQ may move from a notch to having a smaller camera punch-hole.Of course, the best case scenario would be for LG to surprise us with a true under-display camera out of left field. The company has a huge capacity in the production of OLED displays and more than enough R&D power to come up with an implementation. The question is, will it deem the resources needed worth spending?The headphone jack seems to be on its way out of the premium smartphone market for good. Samsung has so far stood its ground by keeping the 3.5mm jack in its Galaxy flagships, but the Note 10 may put an end to this. This will make the beloved jack a real rarity among flagships, but LG may hold on for a while longer.Coincidentally, the same people who would by an LG flagship for its excellent Quad DAC and headphone audio quality, are the same people whoa 3.5mm jack. So, unless LG is planning to stop catering to audiphiles and to remove one of the current-defining features of its premium phones, we’d be inclined to believe that the G9 ThinQ may retain the headphone jack.LG’s custom Android skin hasn't been the worst offender out there, but it could definitely use some improvements—both in terms of its visual design and actual functionality. The G8 ThinQ, despite running Android 9 Pie out of the box, doesn’t have many of the bells and whistles that other custom skins—and even "stock" Android itself—have to offer.





LG recently sort of unveiled the next version of its UX Android skin (yep, it's called UX) and it seemed to address many of the issues that we've had with previous iterations. In a recent teaser trailer for the upcoming update, the company showed off what looked like a total redesign of the interface, packing a lot of new features, such as system-wide night mode.





The video immediately started drawing comparisons with Samsung's One UI and was promptly taken down by LG, hence why we can't show it to you. We don't know if the company decided to remove all information about LG UX 9.0 due to the apparent similarities with One UI, or simply because it was shared earlier than intended by mistake, but what we saw in the video has made us both optimistic and worried at the same time.





LG's Android skin has long needed a major overhaul, and we wouldn't say that the company taking a page from a competitor's book—a competitor who's been criticized for its UI in the past but is now doing markedly better—is necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it could be a good thing for LG at this point.





Disclaimer: The images used in this article are based on patents and educated guesses