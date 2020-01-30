LG Android

LG's mobile division lost over $850 million in 2019 as sales plunged

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 30, 2020, 6:29 AM
LG announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. But, rather disappointingly, its mobile division continued to bleed massive amounts of money and showed very little sign of recovery.

LG tried to reduce costs but losses widened


Smartphones from the South Korean brand generated KRW 1.32 trillion in revenue between October and December. The figure equates to $1.12 billion which, although decent, is down considerably from the $1.41 billion it generated twelve months earlier.

To make matters worse, the declining division also suffered huge losses during the quarter – KRW 332.2 billion, to be precise. It translates into $280 million over in the United States, an increase over the $270 million loss experienced in Q4 2018, despite LG’s claims about “reducing costs.” 

The results for the entire year were just as terrible. The mobile division generated $5 billion (KRW 5.97 trillion) throughout 2019 but experienced a whopping loss of $858.34 million (KRW 1.01 trillion).

Again, despite the company’s efforts to reduce costs, losses somehow increased drastically from the $650 million registered a year prior.

The company still thinks 5G will save its business


LG says its sales declined in the final quarter because of sluggish sales in overseas markets, largely due to a lack of demand for mid-range LG smartphones in North America. The increased expenses, on the other hand, were down to new product launches and efforts to clear inventory. 

The South Korean brand is expecting increase demand in developed markets this year for 5G flagships and new form factors such as foldables. It’s also anticipating “severe competition” in the mid-range segment from offensive pricing policies.

LG’s focus for 2020 is to satisfy for 5G smartphones, both in the premium and mid-range segments. Another aim is to increase “cost competitiveness” and grow sales by focusing on key specs, a major driving force in developing markets like India.

3 Comments

foreverNOOB
Reply

1. foreverNOOB

Posts: 187; Member since: Jul 07, 2017

LG, can you please learn any lessons...from your faults. - childish phone advertisement when available (almost none existence) and PowerPoint style 'Save the date' clips for any new phone announcement. - boring phone design of the last three generations. LG of old used to have great and imaginative design like Shine, Chocolate, Arena, Prada etc. - pricing like they're still market leader. - too focused on safe zone without any meaningful innovation. - didn't use the same technology and capacity from your big oled panel productions in producing phone oled. - annouced something and then wait at least two or three months before actually launched. There are many other reasons that if you still insisted to not make any change...then, you're deserve to lose.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1380; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Mobile oled screens do not have same quality of screens made for TV. No matter who makes them. Same applies to Samsung , Boe and Sharp.

posted on 52 min ago

shield
Reply

3. shield

Posts: 894; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

LG need low price, now is style Samsung Huawei and apple, and better camera, better design..

posted on 33 min ago

