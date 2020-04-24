New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more









Four colors, a very thin profile, and a more than generous battery





Not that we really needed additional confirmation on this front after LG's official promo video essentially left nothing to the imagination late last week, but it's now even more obvious the Velvet will be an absolute head-turner in a quartet of sleek paint jobs including green and grey hues, as well as two flavors likely to be dubbed "aurora white" and "illusion sunset."





What the company has yet to confirm are the freshly leaked 167.1 x 74 x 7.85mm dimensions and 180 grams weight, which would make the LG Velvet 5G significantly thinner and lighter, as well as slightly shorter and narrower than the 6.8-inch V60 ThinQ.





While the display size is not etched in stone right now, these overall measurements and that small waterdrop-style notch and razor-thin bezels confirmed by LG make us confident the usable screen real estate will circle the 6.7-inch mark.





The extra-tall 21:9 panel is rumored to use high-quality OLED technology and could well match the 2460 x 1080 resolution of the V60 flagship, while the battery will naturally be downgraded from an impressive 5,000mAh capacity to a... pretty solid 4,300mAh size. That's actually quite impressive when you consider the aforementioned profile and weight of the LG Velvet 5G, not to mention both fast charging and wireless charging features are also expected to be supported.

Decent cameras, a lot of memory, and a great chipset













Of course, we don't know if that will ever happen, but it's pretty much guaranteed that the LG Velvet 5G will pair that excellent SoC with a solid 8 gigs of RAM. Meanwhile, the 128 gigs of internal storage space will support external microSD expansion of up to 2TB, and yes, the "modern" mid-ranger even has an "outdated" headphone jack on deck.





As far as the "Raindrop" rear-facing camera system is concerned, this is tipped to consist of a 48MP Samsung-made main imaging sensor, as well as an 8MP wide-angle lens and 5MP depth shooter. Although specs are rarely enough nowadays to paint an accurate picture of a phone's real-life photography skills, these particular details suggest the LG Velvet 5G will not be a pushover from that standpoint either.









That 48MP sensor, for instance, is probably the same one mounted on the back of the Galaxy A51 . The 5G-capable LG Velvet is also expected to come with a 16MP selfie snapper, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint recognition technology, and a robust construction made to withstand water immersion, as well as things like extreme temperatures, vibration, and shocks.

Pricing and availability





Basically, if all this info proves accurate, the price point is the last (and most important) missing piece of the puzzle. We've heard a number of rumors since before the LG G9 ThinQ cancelation was confirmed, ranging anywhere from the equivalent of $500 and $700 in markets like South Korea and Vietnam.









Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait and see exactly how aggressively LG will end up pricing this bad boy. On the bright side, we probably don't have long to wait, as an official online announcement is already scheduled for less than two weeks from today. Stay tuned!



