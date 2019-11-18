Best Buy starts selling unlocked LG G8X ThinQ at up to a $350 discount





At first glance, there's nothing special about the 6.4-inch handset , but AT&T, Sprint, B&H, and now Best Buy and Amazon are all selling the conventional Snapdragon 855 powerhouse bundled with a decidedly unconventional Dual Screen case. This essentially turns the G8X ThinQ into a foldable... of sorts , offering an enhanced gaming and multitasking experience in seamless and affordable fashion.













The unlocked phone is even cheaper at Best Buy than B&H if you don't have a problem activating it upfront on one of two specific US networks. New Sprint subscribers and existing ones willing to open a new line of service are looking at paying just $599.99 instead of a $949.99 list price, while upgrading customers need to cough up an extra 50 bucks. The same $649.99 charge applies for AT&T activations, although curiously enough, Best Buy isn't also offering the G8X ThinQ at a discount with Verizon activations.





On the bright side, even if you're looking to get the powerful and versatile device with absolutely no strings attached, you stand to spend an affordable $699.99. Then again, that $949.99 MSRP feels somewhat misleading, and something tells us you will never be charged that much for a decent but not exactly mind-blowing phone with a notched primary OLED display, a 12 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.



