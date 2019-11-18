AT&T Sprint LG Android Deals

Best Buy starts selling unlocked LG G8X ThinQ at up to a $350 discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 18, 2019, 3:47 AM
Best Buy starts selling unlocked LG G8X ThinQ at up to a $350 discount
While actual foldable phones are still prohibitively priced or out of reach entirely in markets like the US, the LG G8X ThinQ has recently made its debut on two major carriers stateside, also going on sale in an unlocked variant at B&H Photo Video just last week.

At first glance, there's nothing special about the 6.4-inch handset, but AT&T, Sprint, B&H, and now Best Buy and Amazon are all selling the conventional Snapdragon 855 powerhouse bundled with a decidedly unconventional Dual Screen case. This essentially turns the G8X ThinQ into a foldable... of sorts, offering an enhanced gaming and multitasking experience in seamless and affordable fashion.

Check out the deal here



The unlocked phone is even cheaper at Best Buy than B&H if you don't have a problem activating it upfront on one of two specific US networks. New Sprint subscribers and existing ones willing to open a new line of service are looking at paying just $599.99 instead of a $949.99 list price, while upgrading customers need to cough up an extra 50 bucks. The same $649.99 charge applies for AT&T activations, although curiously enough, Best Buy isn't also offering the G8X ThinQ at a discount with Verizon activations.

On the bright side, even if you're looking to get the powerful and versatile device with absolutely no strings attached, you stand to spend an affordable $699.99. Then again, that $949.99 MSRP feels somewhat misleading, and something tells us you will never be charged that much for a decent but not exactly mind-blowing phone with a notched primary OLED display, a 12 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The LG G8X ThinQ is available at its full retail price on Amazon, but Prime members can also score a $250 discount without any heavy-lifting whatsoever. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$350
best-buy-deal-unlocked-lg-g8x-thinq-dual-screen
Best Buy starts selling unlocked LG G8X ThinQ at up to a $350 discount
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals
-$150
beats-studio3-wireless-headphones-best-buy-early-black-friday-deal
Expires in - 17h 27minFresh doorbuster deal brings Beats Studio3 wireless headphones down to $200
$100
ZTE-Axon-10-Pro-100-off-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 2w 17hBlack Friday deal takes $100 off the ZTE Axon Pro 10
-$50
fitbit-versa-2-black-friday-deals-available-now
Expires in - 2w 17hFitbit's Black Friday deals on the Versa 2 smartwatch are already available
-$80
Sony-Xperia-10-Plus-on-sale-for-80-dollars-off
Sony Xperia 10 Plus and its large cinematic display on sale at Amazon, B&H

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.