One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade





















Those include the aforementioned high-end Qualcomm processor... from all the way back in 2019, which is nonetheless substantially faster than the mid-end Snapdragon 730 found under the hood of the Tab P11 Pro or the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset powering the brand-new Tab P11 Plus.





Of course, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is not meant to take on Apple's iPad Pro roster in terms of raw speed, barely matching Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 from that particular standpoint. At the right price, however, this bad boy could easily make our list of 2021's best tablets , seemingly upgrading its predecessor's maximum RAM count from 6 to 8 gigs while retaining the same winning design and 2560 x 1600 screen resolution.





The rest of the specifications are still under wraps, as are the Tab P12 Pro's pricing and availability details, but we expect to hear something official from Lenovo sooner rather than later.





