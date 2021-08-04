Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Android Tablets Lenovo

One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade
Lenovo might not be ready to challenge Apple's dominant position in the global tablet market yet, but thanks to a large number of inexpensive Android models released over the last couple of years or so, the Chinese tech giant has managed to surpass domestic arch-rival Huawei, as well as US-based ultra-low-cost slate guru Amazon.

The world's third-largest tablet vendor is also getting dangerously close to silver medalist Samsung, eclipsing all of the competition in terms of year-over-year sales growth during Q2 2021 after considerably boosting its figures in Q1 and throughout 2020 as well.

Unveiled nearly 12 months ago, the upper mid-range Tab P11 Pro is undoubtedly one of Lenovo's most appealing (and presumably one of its most popular) jumbo-sized Android devices, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the company is apparently working on an interesting sequel.

What's a little surprising is that the Tab P12 Pro was not announced alongside the likes of the Yoga Tab 11 and 13, Tab M7 and M8, and especially the Tab P11 Plus back in June. After all, the Snapdragon 855-powered slate looks just about ready for primetime now that the Google Play Console has revealed a number of its key specs.


Those include the aforementioned high-end Qualcomm processor... from all the way back in 2019, which is nonetheless substantially faster than the mid-end Snapdragon 730 found under the hood of the Tab P11 Pro or the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset powering the brand-new Tab P11 Plus.

Of course, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is not meant to take on Apple's iPad Pro roster in terms of raw speed, barely matching Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 from that particular standpoint. At the right price, however, this bad boy could easily make our list of 2021's best tablets, seemingly upgrading its predecessor's maximum RAM count from 6 to 8 gigs while retaining the same winning design and 2560 x 1600 screen resolution.

The rest of the specifications are still under wraps, as are the Tab P12 Pro's pricing and availability details, but we expect to hear something official from Lenovo sooner rather than later.

