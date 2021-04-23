Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Lenovo

Lenovo's ultra-affordable iPad Pro 11 rival is finally up for grabs in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 23, 2021, 1:04 PM
Lenovo's ultra-affordable iPad Pro 11 rival is finally up for grabs in the US
Formally unveiled around three and a half months ago, the relatively powerful and extremely reasonably priced Lenovo Tab P11 was initially expected to start selling by the end of January.

For some reason, that didn't happen, and the 11-inch Android mid-ranger kept its potential US buyers waiting until recently. While we're not entirely sure exactly when the iPad Pro 11-rivaling tablet became available, what's important to note is that you can currently order this affordable bad boy stateside and hope to receive it as early as the "next business day."

The slate is listed as "new" on Lenovo's official US website, and at least for the time being, it can't be purchased from major third-party retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, or Amazon. Advertised as supporting "up to 6GB RAM", the non-Pro Tab P11 can only be had with 4 gigs of the good stuff right now at $229.99.

The entry-level configuration also comes with 64GB internal storage space, as well as a middling Snapdragon 662 processor under its hood and a battery life of up to 12 hours (in continuous video playback).

In case you're wondering, the aforementioned Lenovo Tab P11 Pro model, which has been around since last fall, currently costs $399.99 with a higher-end Snapdragon 730 SoC on deck, as well as 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a battery endurance rating of up to 15 hours (in video playback or "normal productivity use").

The Tab P11 also sports a slightly smaller and humbler 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels compared to its 11.5-inch AMOLED Pro-branded sibling.

It goes without saying that Apple's best iPads are far more impressive than this thing in virtually all key departments and aspects, but that's obviously to be expected from a hot new 11-inch Pro model starting at $800, for instance.

In other words, it's clearly not fair to compare the Lenovo Tab P11 with 2021's iPad Pro 11, but if you only need a fraction of the latter's raw power, the former is arguably an exceptional budget-friendly alternative, especially when you also consider its razor-thin 7.5mm profile, Dolby Atmos-optimized quad speaker system, microSD card slot, and good old fashioned headphone jack.

