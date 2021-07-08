The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro wipes the floor with Apple's iPad (2020) at this incredibly low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Interestingly, the same exact device starts at $399.99 at the time of this writing on Lenovo's main US e-store, which means you may need to hurry if you want to save the extra 55 bucks sans cutting any corners or jumping through hoops of any sort.





At its new all-time low price, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is cheaper than a 2020-released "regular" iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and 128GB local digital hoarding room. There's obviously no comparing the two as far as their external appearance is concerned, and incredibly enough, the 11.5-inch model is also considerably thinner while promising a similarly impressive battery life of up to 15 hours between charges in "video playback/normal productivity use."





The Tab P11 Pro is an undeniably great overall content playing machine, thanks to its beautiful 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision technology and Dolby-enhanced quad speaker sound system.





On top of everything, the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 730-powered tablet supports a pretty great first-party "laptop-class" keyboard and Active Pen, although you'll have to pay extra for those productivity-maximizing accessories. Namely, $474.99 overall, either through Lenovo's website or eBay right now.





