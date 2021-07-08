$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Tablets Deals Lenovo

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro wipes the floor with Apple's iPad (2020) at this incredibly low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro wipes the floor with Apple's iPad (2020) at this incredibly low price
This might not be very easy to admit for Google's most hardcore fans, but it's objectively difficult to find a legitimately good Android tablet that can deliver a similarly smooth overall user experience and the same impressive level of raw power as Apple's industry-leading iPads.

What's perhaps even worse is that a number of the best tablets money can buy in 2021, like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7, are not exactly accessible to the masses in terms of their retail prices, and with the Galaxy Tab S8 family no longer expected to break cover this year, it's also not easy to save big nowadays.

But that's where the reasonably powerful Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes in, normally fetching a very affordable $499.99 and up and currently costing as little as $344.99 in a "limited quantity" on eBay. The Android slate's own manufacturer is the one offering a huge $155 discount on an entry-level configuration with 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space, eclipsing all previous deals from retailers as diverse as Newegg and Walmart.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Slate Grey

$155 off (31%)
$344 99
$499 99
Buy at eBay

Interestingly, the same exact device starts at $399.99 at the time of this writing on Lenovo's main US e-store, which means you may need to hurry if you want to save the extra 55 bucks sans cutting any corners or jumping through hoops of any sort.

At its new all-time low price, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is cheaper than a 2020-released "regular" iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and 128GB local digital hoarding room. There's obviously no comparing the two as far as their external appearance is concerned, and incredibly enough, the 11.5-inch model is also considerably thinner while promising a similarly impressive battery life of up to 15 hours between charges in "video playback/normal productivity use."

The Tab P11 Pro is an undeniably great overall content playing machine, thanks to its beautiful 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision technology and Dolby-enhanced quad speaker sound system. 

On top of everything, the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 730-powered tablet supports a pretty great first-party "laptop-class" keyboard and Active Pen, although you'll have to pay extra for those productivity-maximizing accessories. Namely, $474.99 overall, either through Lenovo's website or eBay right now.

