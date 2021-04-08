Lenovo's crazy Legion Phone Duel 2 has two cooling fans, 5G, and so much more

Lenovo’s newest gaming phone has been designed to be used in landscape mode. "What does that mean?" We hear you say. Well, for one, the giant camera setup on the back sits right in the middle of the phone so it’s easier to hold when gaming.The pop-up 44-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus sits on the side of the device too, with the thinking being that Legion Phone Duel 2 owners will be able to use it for live streaming while playing games on the phone.The rear camera setup, by the way, consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There’s an LED flash and a microphone inside the bump too, but the story doesn’t end there.As mentioned above, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is very much a gaming phone. To stop that incredibly fast Snapdragon 888 chipset from getting too hot, Lenovo has included not one but two physical fans. One acts as an intake fan — it’s the one visible on top of the camera bump — and the other acts as a hidden exhaust fan. The split design keeps heat away from the user’s hands, according to Lenovo.

90W Turbo Charging with two USB-C ports



The phone supports 65W fast charging as standard, but a 90W Turbo Charging is available separately. It uses two USB-C cables rather than one, which is why the Legion Phone Duel 2 has two USB-C ports — one on the bottom and one on the side. Using Lenovo’s 90W Turbo Charging tech enables a full charge in 30 minutes.





Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 release date and price





Lenovo's ridiculous Legion Phone Duel 2 is coming to Europe in May. The 12/256GB model retails at €799, while a 16/512GB variant will be available for €999 and that one ships with the 90W charging dock.





US availability is yet to be determined.

Other noteworthy features include dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a dedicated Game Mode for a better in-game audio experience, two capacitive touch points on the back, two force touch points on the display, and four so-called shoulder buttons that aim to replicate the traditional gaming controller experience.Rounding out the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2’s package is a crazy battery setup. First of all, it consists of two separate cells rated at 2,750mAh each, meaning a combined capacity of 5,500mAh.