Android Official Lenovo 5G

Lenovo's crazy Legion Phone Duel 2 has two cooling fans, 5G, and so much more

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 08, 2021, 10:02 AM
Lenovo's crazy Legion Phone Duel 2 has two cooling fans, 5G, and so much more
Lenovo has never really made a name for itself in the smartphone world, but occasionally the brand churns out an interesting model and today is certainly one of those days. Meet the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, undoubtedly one of the best gaming phones around.

Up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage


The Legion Phone Duel 2 is a beast in every way imaginable. It has a ginormous 6.92-inch display paired with thin side bezels and a (seemingly) uniform forehead & chin setup with no punch-hole or notch in sight.

Lenovo’s chosen AMOLED panel offers a Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Support for 8-bit content is included too, and to ensure the best possible gaming experience there’s a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

That’s all paired with the latest mobile tech, so there’s a Snapdragon 888 chipset alongside up to 18GB (!) of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You’ll find mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G network support as well.

 

Two cooling fans, a pop-up selfie camera, and shoulder buttons


Lenovo’s newest gaming phone has been designed to be used in landscape mode. "What does that mean?" We hear you say. Well, for one, the giant camera setup on the back sits right in the middle of the phone so it’s easier to hold when gaming.

The pop-up 44-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus sits on the side of the device too, with the thinking being that Legion Phone Duel 2 owners will be able to use it for live streaming while playing games on the phone.

The rear camera setup, by the way, consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There’s an LED flash and a microphone inside the bump too, but the story doesn’t end there.

As mentioned above, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is very much a gaming phone. To stop that incredibly fast Snapdragon 888 chipset from getting too hot, Lenovo has included not one but two physical fans. One acts as an intake fan — it’s the one visible on top of the camera bump — and the other acts as a hidden exhaust fan. The split design keeps heat away from the user’s hands, according to Lenovo.


Other noteworthy features include dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a dedicated Game Mode for a better in-game audio experience, two capacitive touch points on the back, two force touch points on the display, and four so-called shoulder buttons that aim to replicate the traditional gaming controller experience.

90W Turbo Charging with two USB-C ports


Rounding out the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2’s package is a crazy battery setup. First of all, it consists of two separate cells rated at 2,750mAh each, meaning a combined capacity of 5,500mAh.

The phone supports 65W fast charging as standard, but a 90W Turbo Charging is available separately. It uses two USB-C cables rather than one, which is why the Legion Phone Duel 2 has two USB-C ports — one on the bottom and one on the side. Using Lenovo’s 90W Turbo Charging tech enables a full charge in 30 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 release date and price


Lenovo's ridiculous Legion Phone Duel 2 is coming to Europe in May. The 12/256GB model retails at €799, while a 16/512GB variant will be available for €999 and that one ships with the 90W charging dock. 

US availability is yet to be determined. 

