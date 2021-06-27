Lenovo reveals a bunch of Qualcomm and MediaTek powered slates

Yoga Tab 13



It will be sold as the Yoga Pad Pro in China and has been designed for media consumption and productivity. The slate sports a 13-inch 2K display that Lenovo claims is more efficient and less reflective than other LCDs. It features 400 nits of brightness,100 percent sRGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision HDR.





Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip which is mated with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You can also connect the device to your laptop via a micro-HDMI to USB cable to use it as a secondary display.



The tablet offers quad JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos and there's also a bottom audio chamber for 450Hz bass performance for an impactful audio effect. The company says the device has the capability to stream for up to 12 hours. For video calls, it has an 8MP front camera.



Thanks to the slate's stainless steel kickstand, you will be able to position it the way you want. That includes hanging it from your door hook. The Yoga Tab 13 is also compatible with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2.2 (pictured in the header), but you will have to buy it separately.



The device comes in the color Shadow Black and is covered in luxurious Alcantara material. The price starts at $679.99 and if there are no hiccups, it should hit the shelves next month.

Yoga Tab 11





This one is a family- oriented, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-friendly tablet. It comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS TDDI (Touch Display Driver Integration) screen with Dolby Vision stamp of approval and is fueled by the MediaTek HelioTM G90T chip.





It supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and also gets a kickstand. An optional LTE version is also available. For durability and heat resistance, it's clad in a soft-touch, high tenacity Storm Grey material. The device will set you back $319.99 and is scheduled to go on sale in August.







Next, we have the Tab P11 Plus, which is powered by the same MediaTek chip. The chip is paired with 6GB of RAM and the device is equipped with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. It boasts quad-speaker stereo sound with Dolby Atmos. Next, we have the Tab P11 Plus, which is powered by the same MediaTek chip. The chip is paired with 6GB of RAM and the device is equipped with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. It boasts quad-speaker stereo sound with Dolby Atmos.





The tablet promises 12 hours of streaming and for using it as a workhorse, you may consider buying the Lenovo Keyboard Pack. This one will go on sale in August for $259.99.

Tab M7 and Tab M8







Assistant’s ambient mode via smart charging. Lenovo has pitched these as great options for controlling your smart home devices. Lenovo has also announced the third generations of its mainstream Android tablets - the Tab M7 and the larger Tab M8, a special version of which has been made to optimize GoogleAssistant’s ambient mode via smart charging. Lenovo has pitched these as great options for controlling your smart home devices.





The M7 is fueled by an unspecified quad-core processor and features a 7-inches IPS display and an all-metal design. The M8 is powered by an octa-core chip and comes with up to 3GB of RAM. It has an 8-inches screen.





The budget tablets will come in various memory versions, with the price starting at $109.99. The M7 will be released next month, and the M8 will be released in select markets (the US not included) later this year.





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Lenovo has revealed no fewer than five tablets today. Let's dive right into the announcements.