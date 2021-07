Apple and Samsung dominate the tablet market for yet another quarter

Lenovo and Amazon are absorbing Huawei's market share







Huawei ended the quarter in fifth place

The biggest loser was Huawei . It finished in fifth place with a 5% market share on shipments of 2.1 million units, down a whopping 57% compared to the second quarter of 2020.Much like its poor performance in the smartphone segment, Huawei’s fall from grace is simply down to the US trade restrictions. And with no end in sight, the brand will likely fall out of the tablet top 5 by the end of 2021.

Lenovo experienced a nice boost in the smartphone market thanks to its Chicago-based subsidiary Motorola . But in the tablet market its recent success all happened under its own name.The company shipped 4.7 million units in the June quarter, up an impressive 67% year-on-year and solidifying its new position as the third-largest tablet brand globally by volume.Like Motorola’s success in the smartphone market, Lenovo’s success in the tablet segment is down in part to Huawei’s demise outside of China. Lenovo’s market share stood at 10% in Q2 2021, compared to 6.2 % in Q2 2020.Amazon had another strong quarter thanks to its Prime Day event in June. The retail giant managed to ship 4.2 million Fire tablets in the three-month period, an increase of 49% year on year.Its market share also received a boost, jumping from 6.3% to 9% last quarter. Amazon has done a good job addressing recent productivity needs with products like the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which includes access to Office 365.