Lenovo Smart Clock 2 announced with wireless charging

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 27, 2021, 10:59 PM
Lenovo has unveiled a follow-up to its 2019 smart clock. Like its predecessor, the Smart Clock 2 is also mostly just a time-telling device with a few nifty add ons.

It has a 4-inches IPS LCD screen that in addition to performing its obvious duty of showing the time also displays the weather and your chosen images.

The device also has Google Assistant and is underpinned by the MediaTek MT81675 processor. It lets you set alarms and reminders and can also provide traffic updates. The clock also features 3W speakers, volume controls, and a mute button.



The new nightstand gadget can also help ease you into bedtime, thanks to the "good night" Routine that will turn off the lights, lock the doors, and play audio of your choice. There's also a nightlight for when you get up in the middle of the night.

The clock can be charged through a Wireless Charging Dock at up to 10W which has a USB-A port and pogo pin. What's more, the Smart Clock 2 is MagSafe compatible and when docked, Lenovo's new clock can also juice up your smartphone. The Dock will either be sold as part of a bundle or separately.



As for the aesthetics, it's covered in soft-touch fabric and will be available in the colors Abyss Blue, Heather Gray, and Shadow Black.

Price starts at $89.99 and availability begins in September.

