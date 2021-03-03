Lenovo's best Android tablet leaves Apple's iPad Air in the dust with hot new deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That arguably makes the 11.5-inch Tab 11 Pro the company's best alternative to the state-of-the-art iPad Pro (2020) duo, as well as Samsung's own high-end Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Of course, the middling Snapdragon 730 processor under the hood of the former jumbo-sized slate is no match for Apple's A12Z Bionic and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ beasts in terms of raw speed, making it a bit fairer to pit the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro against the likes of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite , fourth-gen iPad Air, or even the 2020-released 10.2-inch iPad





At a reduced starting price of just 375 bucks, it's hard not to view Lenovo's versatile mid-ranger as a smarter choice than the arguably faster but also considerably costlier iPad Air (2020) or the slightly cheaper and vastly inferior eight-gen "regular" iPad.





After all, we're talking about an objectively good-looking device here with a sharp WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display in tow, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a premium Dolby-enhanced sound system featuring a grand total of four JBL speakers, a battery life of up to 15 hours of continuous video playback between charges, and a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





Made from premium aluminum, the P11 Pro impressively squeezes all of the respectable above components into an undeniably sleek body measuring a measly 5.8mm at its thinnest point. While the most affordable configuration available right now packs a relatively modest 4 gigs of RAM, you can add another 2GB on top of that for only $50 more.





Even better, mobile productivity enthusiasts may want to spend $474.99 for a 6GB memory-packing variant bundled with both a keyboard and Active Pen. All three aforementioned price tags are a whopping $125 lower than usual, but to score that hefty discount, you'll have to remember to apply the "MARCHP11DEAL" coupon code to your order during the checkout process.





In case you're wondering, 2020's iPad Air normally starts at $599 by itself (with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room), while Samsung typically charges $350 and up for a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a built-in S Pen and the same amount of storage space. In other words, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a pretty amazing bargain at the time of this writing.





Unlike Samsung, which has always boldly tried (and largely failed) to provide direct Android-based competition for Apple's most powerful iPad models, Lenovo remains primarily focused on selling low and mid-end tablets with excellent quality/price ratios.