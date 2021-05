Awesome new deal makes Lenovo's top iPad Pro (2021) rival about as cheap as a 'regular' iPad

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Already marked down from a starting price of $500 to $375 and up on Lenovo's official US website a couple of months back, the decidedly premium-looking Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is now available through Newegg for as little as $349.99.





While the always reliable retailer makes this killer new deal seem less compelling than it really is, Lenovo continues to charge the full $499.99 for an entry-level Tab P11 Pro configuration at the time of this writing, so make no mistake, you're looking at saving a very solid 150 bucks here.





The same essentially goes for the 6GB RAM version of this extremely attractive Android slate, which can be currently had for a reasonable $399.99 instead of its $549.99 list price. In case you're wondering, the cheaper model comes packing just 4 gigs of memory while sharing a fairly generous 128GB internal storage space with its slightly costlier sibling.





At 350 and 400 bucks, these aluminum-made, Snapdragon 730-powered, and high-res OLED screen-sporting tablets may not need to be compared with Apple's ultra-high-end iPad Pros (from 2020 or 2021), instead taking on the "regular" eight-gen iPad while substantially undercutting the fourth-gen iPad Air





It almost goes without saying that the Pro-branded Android tablet trumps last year's non-Pro iPad in nearly every single way, looking like the perfect entertainment, multimedia, and multitasking device for folks unable (or unwilling) to spend north of $600 or $800 on a new slate.





As nice as the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is, the long overdue recent release of the non-Pro Tab P11 model and the impending announcements of two different yet similarly exciting products are unsurprisingly prompting a hefty discount for the company's top iPad Pro (2021) alternative .... from last year.