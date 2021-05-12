Awesome new deal makes Lenovo's top iPad Pro (2021) rival about as cheap as a 'regular' iPad
Already marked down from a starting price of $500 to $375 and up on Lenovo's official US website a couple of months back, the decidedly premium-looking Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger is now available through Newegg for as little as $349.99.
The same essentially goes for the 6GB RAM version of this extremely attractive Android slate, which can be currently had for a reasonable $399.99 instead of its $549.99 list price. In case you're wondering, the cheaper model comes packing just 4 gigs of memory while sharing a fairly generous 128GB internal storage space with its slightly costlier sibling.
It almost goes without saying that the Pro-branded Android tablet trumps last year's non-Pro iPad in nearly every single way, looking like the perfect entertainment, multimedia, and multitasking device for folks unable (or unwilling) to spend north of $600 or $800 on a new slate.