Awesome new deal makes Lenovo's top iPad Pro (2021) rival about as cheap as a 'regular' iPad

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While the always reliable retailer makes this killer new deal seem less compelling than it really is, Lenovo continues to charge the full $499.99 for an entry-level Tab P11 Pro configuration at the time of this writing, so make no mistake, you're looking at saving a very solid 150 bucks here.





The same essentially goes for the 6GB RAM version of this extremely attractive Android slate, which can be currently had for a reasonable $399.99 instead of its $549.99 list price. In case you're wondering, the cheaper model comes packing just 4 gigs of memory while sharing a fairly generous 128GB internal storage space with its slightly costlier sibling.









It almost goes without saying that the Pro-branded Android tablet trumps last year's non-Pro iPad in nearly every single way, looking like the perfect entertainment, multimedia, and multitasking device for folks unable (or unwilling) to spend north of $600 or $800 on a new slate.



