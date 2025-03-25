Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount

Lenovo Tab M9 with folio case
Is the 2023-released Lenovo Tab M9 the best budget tablet available in 2025? At its regular price of $150, absolutely not, but a $70 discount totally changes the value equation, quite possibly sealing the deal for a lot of Android-loving Big Spring bargain hunters right now.

Yes, the aptly named 9-inch mid-ranger is part of Amazon's week-long sales event kicked off today, and if you're on a tight budget, you may want to hurry up and place your order before the ultra-affordable slate inevitably goes out of stock or up in price again.

Lenovo Tab M9

$70 off (47%)
Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color, Folio Case Included
The Lenovo Tab M9 variant sold by Amazon at an unprecedented 47 percent discount comes with 32GB internal storage space and a 3GB RAM count, which is certainly not ideal (to say the least) for either digital hoarders or hardcore multitaskers.

But a reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, almost unexpectedly sleek dual-tone design, crisp Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, solid 13-hour battery life, and handy folio case included at no extra cost should largely offset the deeply discounted tablet's obvious flaws, making it a hard-to-resist bargain that can help you kick off spring on the right foot.

It's pretty difficult to find a similarly affordable device to compare the Lenovo Tab M9 with before making your buying decision, as Samsung, for instance, doesn't really sell any sub-$100 tablets. The same obviously goes for brands like Google, Apple, and OnePlus as well, which basically leaves you with a choice between this thing and something like Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus if you can't afford a Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, iPad 10, or Pixel Tablet.

The Fire HD 8 Plus (which just so happens to be on sale at a massive Amazon Big Spring discount too) is naturally smaller than the Lenovo Tab M9, and with a decidedly unimpressive hexa-core processor under the hood and no official Play Store support, it clearly doesn't seem like a smarter buy than the 9-incher I'm recommending today.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

