Versatile Pixel Tablet plunges to a new all-time low price, saving you a whopping $120

A close-up of the Pixel Tablet.
Not every day does Lady Luck give you the unmissable opportunity to score a versatile tablet at a new all-time low price. That's why you should act fast and get the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage space right now while it's available at its lowest cost.

The model without the Charging Speaker Dock is currently selling for just under $28 —down from its usual price of about $400. That's a whopping $120 in savings or 30% off the regular cost!

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $120!

$120 off (30%)
Amazon is offering a jaw-dropping $120 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. This lets you get one for just under $280, a new all-time low for this model. Boasting a capable Tensor G2 chipset, the tablet delivers speedy performance. In addition, its 11-inch LCD display offers a pleasant viewing experience. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
 

What makes this offer even more tempting is the sheer value packed into the Pixel Tablet. Powered by Google's reliable Tensor G2 chipset and paired with 8 GB of RAM, this tablet handles daily tasks with ease. From streaming videos to web browsing and productivity apps, it's a versatile slate that will have your back. Sure, it might not rival premium powerhouses like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but at this discounted price, it's hard to beat.

Speaking of value, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience, too. Its 11-inch LCD display with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio makes it perfect for everything from binge-watching shows to scrolling through your favorite pictures. Complementing its stunning display is the impressive 7020 mAh battery, which ensures you have power throughout the day without needing to reach for a charger.

In conclusion, Amazon's current deal on the Pixel Tablet is a golden opportunity for anyone eyeing an affordable yet capable device. Just be sure to act fast, as this offer has a red 'limited-time deal' banner, meaning it could expire any minute. So, don't hesitate—get a brand-new Pixel Tablet at a bargain price now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

