Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is a family-friendly Black Friday 2024 bargain at this unbeatable price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 with folio case
If you're looking for an Android tablet this holiday season and the main thing you're interested in is spending as little money as possible, it's hard to think of a better option right now than the entry-level Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4. 

I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, this is a very modest 8-inch device from pretty much all key standpoints, packing a decidedly unremarkable (even by mid-range standards) MediaTek Helio A22 processor, as well as a terribly humble 2GB RAM and 32 gigs of internal storage space.

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4

Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color, Folio Case with Integrated Stand Included
$19 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

But if you know where to set your expectations regarding this thing's raw power and general capabilities, you'll undoubtedly be pleased (at the very least) with its overall value for your money at a 21 percent Black Friday 2024 discount below an already extremely reasonable "typical" price of $88.69.

Released earlier this year, the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 was actually originally available for $94.99 by itself, and Amazon's marked-down units also come with a handy folio case included at no extra charge. In addition to protecting your budget-friendly slate from the occasional drop on a hard surface, that's equipped with an integrated stand as well, which makes the 8-incher ideal for hands-free use and video content consumption both on the go and at home.

Of course, the compact screen is not exactly a screamer, but its 1280 x 800 pixel resolution is not bad either (at least for the sub-$100 bracket), guaranteeing decent HD playback for your favorite Netflix shows and YouTube clips.

With a 5,100mAh battery under its hood, the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is purportedly capable of keeping said content going for up to 16 hours between charges, which is an excellent number... by any standards. All in all, a first-time tablet user like a child or elderly person will undoubtedly appreciate this type of Christmas gift, which will also not break the bank on your end, thus looking like a win-win situation for the entire family and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals available before Thanksgiving 2024.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
58 stories
25 Nov, 2024
The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is a family-friendly Black Friday 2024 bargain at this unbeatable price
23 Nov, 2024
The surprisingly powerful Lenovo Tab Plus mid-ranger is a remarkable Black Friday bargain
22 Nov, 2024
This Lenovo Tab P12 bundle is a must-have for Android fans on a budget at its Black Friday discount The always affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is now an irresistible Black Friday steal
18 Nov, 2024
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless