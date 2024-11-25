The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is a family-friendly Black Friday 2024 bargain at this unbeatable price





I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, this is a very modest 8-inch device from pretty much all key standpoints, packing a decidedly unremarkable (even by mid-range standards) MediaTek Helio A22 processor, as well as a terribly humble 2GB RAM and 32 gigs of internal storage space.

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color, Folio Case with Integrated Stand Included $19 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





But if you know where to set your expectations regarding this thing's raw power and general capabilities, you'll undoubtedly be pleased (at the very least) with its overall value for your money at a 21 percent Black Friday 2024 discount below an already extremely reasonable "typical" price of $88.69.





Released earlier this year, the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 was actually originally available for $94.99 by itself, and Amazon's marked-down units also come with a handy folio case included at no extra charge. In addition to protecting your budget-friendly slate from the occasional drop on a hard surface, that's equipped with an integrated stand as well, which makes the 8-incher ideal for hands-free use and video content consumption both on the go and at home.





Of course, the compact screen is not exactly a screamer, but its 1280 x 800 pixel resolution is not bad either (at least for the sub-$100 bracket), guaranteeing decent HD playback for your favorite Netflix shows and YouTube clips.





With a 5,100mAh battery under its hood, the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is purportedly capable of keeping said content going for up to 16 hours between charges, which is an excellent number... by any standards. All in all, a first-time tablet user like a child or elderly person will undoubtedly appreciate this type of Christmas gift, which will also not break the bank on your end, thus looking like a win-win situation for the entire family and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals available before Thanksgiving 2024.