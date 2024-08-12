Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
About two months ago, Lenovo launched its budget-friendly Tab K11, which costs just $249.99 and comes with 4G connectivity. This affordable entertainment device is already available at lower prices! The Lenovo Store lets you save 21% on the slate, knocking it under $200.
And guess what? That's the best price for the new arrival (so far)! To our knowledge, the Lenovo Tab K11 has received no previous discounts, making it an absolute delight for many right now.
Granted, saving $52 doesn't seem like a major bargain. But, considering there aren't many other decent options under $200 with LTE, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this Lenovo tablet is quite a nice option.
The slate features an 11-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rates and 1920 x 1200 resolution, making it great for watching videos. You also have four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers that further enhance your streaming experience.
Given its affordable MSRP, the Tab K11 obviously can't deliver blazing-fast performance. Even so, its octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 should be pretty good for everyday tasks like web browsing, email checking, etc. Moreover, the tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, with security patches until 2028.
You also get decent 8MP rear and 8MP front cameras, allowing you to video chat with friends or take work-related calls. By the way, in case you won't be satisfied with just 128GB of storage, the tablet with a dual-tone design has a dedicated microSD card slot. The model also supports the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, which is sold separately.
Ultimately, the Lenovo Tab K11 is by no means the best Android tablet out there. But its affordable price, respectable 7,040mAh battery, and LTE connectivity make it a marvelous choice for cash-strapped users. If you're willing to give it a whirl, now's your chance to get it at its best price (so far). Get yours at Lenovo and save 21%.
