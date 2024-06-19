Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Lenovo seems to have quietly released a new Android tablet with 4G LTE and a great price in the US

Even by Lenovo's standards, the company's latest US tablet release appears to have recently taken place with weirdly little fanfare. The business-friendly Tab K11 LTE has just... started selling through Lenovo's official US website with absolutely no advance notice, fetching a remarkably reasonable $249.99.

That would be a pretty great price even for a Wi-Fi-only Android slate with 6GB RAM, which means you should think long and hard before turning down the chance to get built-in 4G LTE connectivity, 8 gigs of memory, and 128 gigs of internal storage space for a measly two Benjamins and a half.

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE

Wi-Fi + Unlocked 4G LTE Connectivity, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, Android 13, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos, 7,040mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Luna Grey Color
$249 99
Buy at Lenovo

As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE also comes with a large 11-inch IPS screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. You're clearly looking at a respectable (at the very least) mobile entertainment provider here, especially when you consider its quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speaker system as well.

Then you have a battery life rating of up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback, which is definitely not bad for a 4G LTE-enabled device of this size. "Not bad" is likely also the best way to characterize the Tab K11 LTE's octa-core MediaTek G88 processor, while the "sleek dual-tone" design is... kind of generic, but you guessed it, not bad either for that aforementioned $249.99 price point.

What's certainly a little disappointing to see is a new mid-range tablet with Android 13 software out the box, although for what it's worth, Lenovo is ready to commit to both Android 14 and Android 15 updates (at some point down the line), as well as regular security patches until January 2028.

Is this the best Android tablet money can buy in 2024? Absolutely not. But it might just be your top budget option with standalone LTE functionality right now, undercutting the likes of the (Wi-Fi-only) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and ancient ninth-generation Apple iPad while costing a measly 20 bucks more than the Amazon Fire Max 11 (also without cellular connectivity).

We have no idea why Lenovo elected to give this thing such a discreet US commercial debut, but it's pretty obvious that cash-strapped tablet buyers should offer the Tab K11 LTE a few moments of their time and possibly $250 of their hard-earned money too.
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
