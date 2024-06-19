Lenovo seems to have quietly released a new Android tablet with 4G LTE and a great price in the US
Even by Lenovo's standards, the company's latest US tablet release appears to have recently taken place with weirdly little fanfare. The business-friendly Tab K11 LTE has just... started selling through Lenovo's official US website with absolutely no advance notice, fetching a remarkably reasonable $249.99.
That would be a pretty great price even for a Wi-Fi-only Android slate with 6GB RAM, which means you should think long and hard before turning down the chance to get built-in 4G LTE connectivity, 8 gigs of memory, and 128 gigs of internal storage space for a measly two Benjamins and a half.
As the name suggests, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE also comes with a large 11-inch IPS screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. You're clearly looking at a respectable (at the very least) mobile entertainment provider here, especially when you consider its quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speaker system as well.
Then you have a battery life rating of up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback, which is definitely not bad for a 4G LTE-enabled device of this size. "Not bad" is likely also the best way to characterize the Tab K11 LTE's octa-core MediaTek G88 processor, while the "sleek dual-tone" design is... kind of generic, but you guessed it, not bad either for that aforementioned $249.99 price point.
What's certainly a little disappointing to see is a new mid-range tablet with Android 13 software out the box, although for what it's worth, Lenovo is ready to commit to both Android 14 and Android 15 updates (at some point down the line), as well as regular security patches until January 2028.
Is this the best Android tablet money can buy in 2024? Absolutely not. But it might just be your top budget option with standalone LTE functionality right now, undercutting the likes of the (Wi-Fi-only) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and ancient ninth-generation Apple iPad while costing a measly 20 bucks more than the Amazon Fire Max 11 (also without cellular connectivity).
We have no idea why Lenovo elected to give this thing such a discreet US commercial debut, but it's pretty obvious that cash-strapped tablet buyers should offer the Tab K11 LTE a few moments of their time and possibly $250 of their hard-earned money too.
