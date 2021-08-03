These leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs bring the hype level to 100









If all the freshly rumored details prove accurate (which is likely but not entirely guaranteed for the time being), it's hard to understand why anyone would ever feel compelled to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro ... or even the AirPods Pro going forward.





That's because the Galaxy Buds 2 are essentially expected to borrow a number of major features from their Pro-branded forerunners while lowering the $200 list price to around $150 stateside.





In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, the Buds 2 should have an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter going for them, as well as IPX7 water resistance, up to 28 hours of combined battery life, and three microphones.









Believe it or not, that's exactly what the Buds Pro currently offer, and what's perhaps even more impressive (and surprising) about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 is that they also could jump from a Bluetooth 5.0 to a 5.2 standard delivering superior connectivity.





Circling back to that amazing battery endurance rating for a minute, we should point out that the next-gen buds will likely be able to keep your tunes going for up to five hours with ANC on and eight hours with ANC off by themselves, adding 13 and 20 hours on top of that with the help of a bundled Qi wireless charging case when using noise cancellation and... not respectively.





All of that is purportedly made possible by a 61mAh battery capacity per bud and 472mAh case, which you guessed it, are the exact same numbers rocked by the Galaxy Buds Pro.









Speaking of, the sleek earbuds are today rendered for the umpteenth time in a quartet of nice colors and press-friendly quality. All hail mobile leaking legend Evan Blass





