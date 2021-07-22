Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

All Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 colors and cases leak in amazing detail

Daniel Petrov
Thanks to that maverick of the leakster trade Evan Blass, who bravely disregards the giant corporation's threats to his life or at least sustenance, we now have our best look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones we are going to get before the actual August 11 Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in four launch color options - Green, Violet, White, and Black - and there might be additional hues like yellow added later to spruce up the sales interest. Here's the Galaxy Buds 2 design and color versions in the usual breathtaking level of detail we've come to expect from Mr Blass.


The Galaxy Buds 2 are a direct heir to the OG Galaxy Buds and not to line spin-offs like the Buds Plus, Buds Live, or the Buds Pro. Judging from the rich mic setup on each bud that we see here, there will be active noise cancellation on the Galaxy Buds 2 indeed, and this is the biggest difference with the OG Buds.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will sport Bluetooth LE connectivity and the matching charging case (model number EP-QR177) depicted here sports a 500mAh battery, while the Buds 2 add 120mAh to the mix combined, so whatever battery life Samsung announced, there will be 4x that in the charging case. 

You'll need it, given the extra battery drain that ANC usually entails. For comparison, while the OG Buds had the same about 60mAh pack per bud, their case has a much much smaller battery at 252mAh.


Which Galaxy Buds 2 color would you pick?

Vote View Result





