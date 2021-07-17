Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Samsung Android Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 app reveals yellow color option, battery capacity, and new features

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 app reveals yellow color option, battery capacity, and new features
Tim Schneeberger, a developer on GitHub (via XDA Developers), has found the beta version of the companion app for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on the South Korean giant's update servers. The earbuds have been the subject of various leaks lately and the plugin has corroborated some of those reports and also revealed some previously unknown information.
 
Per earlier reports, the Buds 2 will take design inspiration from the OG Buds and will be available in four hues: black, white, green, and violet. It now appears that they will also come in the color yellow and the green variant might not be as bright as leaked renders had implied.
 
The app also has an option for enabling active noise cancellation, which means the tech will be supported, as was also indicated by a recent report. It has also been revealed that each bud will pack a 61mAh battery and the case will have a 472mAh cell. For reference, the Buds come with a 58mAh cell and their case offers a capacity of 252mAh.
 
The new hearables will let you enable and disable actions like single-tap, double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold touch individually, and although not currently visible in settings, the Bixby Voice Wake-up function will also be supported. Schneeberger also says that the design of the battery dashboard has been simplified and the 'Find my earbuds' page has also been redesigned.

 
They have also done a comparison with the Buds Pro and note that the forthcoming hearables don't have outside double-tap volume controls and it appears that the feature was scraped mid-development. The ambient sound mode will likely be there but don't expect the ANC level to be adjustable. Thankfully, ANC will work even if only one bud is connected.
 
We know from previous leaks that the earbuds will have a dual-microphone setup and may also be equipped with motion sensors for wear-detection. They will allegedly cost €149 (~$176) in Europe. Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Buds 2 on August 11. Remains to be seen if they will be good enough to take on the best wireless buds around.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile and partners test more informative Caller ID to stop scammers and spammers
by Alan Friedman,  1
T-Mobile and partners test more informative Caller ID to stop scammers and spammers
Latest Android 12 beta gives users an easier way to disable Google Assistant swipe gesture
by Alan Friedman,  1
Latest Android 12 beta gives users an easier way to disable Google Assistant swipe gesture
Android 12 will be the last update for the uber-expensive Sony Xperia 1 III
by Anam Hamid,  7
Android 12 will be the last update for the uber-expensive Sony Xperia 1 III
AT&T back to school deals include free iPhone, free Galaxy S21 5G and more
by Alan Friedman,  1
AT&T back to school deals include free iPhone, free Galaxy S21 5G and more
-$800
Apple removes app at Amazon's request
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple removes app at Amazon's request
Instagram tests banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook
by Alan Friedman,  0
Instagram tests banner reminding subscribers to use Facebook
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless