Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 app reveals yellow color option, battery capacity, and new features



Per earlier reports, the Buds 2 will take design inspiration from the OG Buds and will be available in four hues: black, white, green, and violet. It now appears that they will also come in the color yellow and the green variant might not be as bright as leaked renders had implied.



The app also has an option for enabling active noise cancellation, which means the tech will be supported, as was also indicated by a recent report . It has also been revealed that each bud will pack a 61mAh battery and the case will have a 472mAh cell. For reference, the Buds come with a 58mAh cell and their case offers a capacity of 252mAh.



The new hearables will let you enable and disable actions like single-tap, double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold touch individually, and although not currently visible in settings, the Bixby Voice Wake-up function will also be supported. Schneeberger also says that the design of the battery dashboard has been simplified and the 'Find my earbuds' page has also been redesigned.





They have also done a comparison with the Buds Pro and note that the forthcoming hearables don't have outside double-tap volume controls and it appears that the feature was scraped mid-development. The ambient sound mode will likely be there but don't expect the ANC level to be adjustable. Thankfully, ANC will work even if only one bud is connected.



We know from previous leaks that the earbuds will have a dual-microphone setup and may also be equipped with motion sensors for wear-detection. They will allegedly cost €149 (~$176) in Europe . Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Buds 2 on August 11. Remains to be seen if they will be good enough to take on the best wireless buds around.

