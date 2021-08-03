Galaxy Buds 2 won't pair to your phone like other earbuds...

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Most true wireless earphones pair with their streaming device by taking them out of their charging case, pressing their primary buttons, and waiting for the pairing process to be completed.





However, with the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung has gone a different route, where you'll have to keep them inside their case even while pressing down on the buttons to pair them. You won't take them out until they're successfully connected to your phone.













The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the new gadgets we are fairly excited to learn more about during Samsung's Unpacked event this coming August 11, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3

We already know they are coming with out-of-the-box ANC (active noise cancelling), one-upping Apple 's AirPods in that aspect, even while beating them out of the water when it come to both battery life and affordability (although for build quality, longevity, and consistent functionality, no one can say just yet).

Sources have claimed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature better bass performance than its predecessor, the original Galaxy Buds (although it isn't quite clear how that'll match up against the Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Pro, which were more advanced). The original Buds didn't sport ANC, though, so we suppose we're seeing at least some progress.

If they support Android Fast Pair (which none of the older models do), allowing you to pair the earbuds simply by opening their case near the searching device, that would certainly be a doozy.

All this also means that we can expect the price of Samsung's newest true wireless earbuds to hover upwards of at least $150, which is what the Galaxy Buds+ are going for at retail price right now. Either way, we'll be sure to see in about a week's time, at the official launch event on August 11.



Whether that's complicating or simplifying things, only users will be able to say from personal experience. It may actually end up more convenient because it eliminates the risk of fumbling around with the earbuds or dropping them as you try to pair them, although that factor may depend entirely down to individual preference.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung has figured out another way to make its upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 stand out in the crowd among the thousands of true wireless earphones on the market—and it happens to be in the odd way the earpieces pair with your phone or other Bluetooth device.