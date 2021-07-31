Newly rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is slightly higher than previously expected

Newly rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is slightly higher than previously expected1
By no means the most exciting of said bunch, the Galaxy Buds 2 could be considered the most fascinating device in this next Unpacked lineup given their sleek design, impressive list of features, and surprisingly reasonable price point.
After being rumored to cost anywhere between €180 and €200 in Europe almost a month ago and then a measly €149 just a couple of weeks later, the Galaxy Buds 2 are now tipped (by one of the most reliable tech publications when it comes to this sort of stuff) to start at €172.90 including VAT.
That would be 50 bucks lower than the US recommended price of the Buds Pro, not to mention that it would beat the AirPods Pro by a whopping $100. Of course, Apple is widely expected to unveil its very own non-Pro pair of noise-cancelling earbuds soon, but we highly doubt the AirPods 3 will cost as little as $150.
Once again rendered in a dark "graphite" flavor with a white square-shaped charging case in tow, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will apparently offer "AKG signature" audio technology, which is hardly new or surprising in any way, joining forces with ANC functionality to deliver "powerful, natural, and distortion-free" sound, which doesn't actually mean anything until we get a chance to try on these bad boys in the real world.
Thankfully, we should be able to do just that in the relatively near future, when we'll also find out if Samsung's price cut compared to the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with any sort of substantial downgrades.