JBL PartyBox Stage 320 packs 240W of power, has its own light show, and is now more affordable

JBL PartyBox Stage 320: Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, allowing you to get one for just under $500. The speaker delivers loud sound, can be used for karaoke nights and is a must-have if you plan huge gatherings.

Bluetooth speaker

The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is one truly big fella, and it might be hard to move around, even though it comes with a telescopic handle and wheels. But thanks to its large size, it packs a whopping 240W of output power, delivering loud sound that's perfect for huge gatherings. It's a great choice for karaoke night, too, as it sports dual mic and guitar inputs. It also comes with a mesmerising light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And you can tailor the lights—as well as the sound—to your taste via the JBL PartyBox app. JBL claims this big boy delivers up to 18 hours of listening time per charge, which should be enough to last the whole gathering. In case you need to top it up, a 10-minute fast charge gives you up to two additional hours of playback. And if there's no power outlet nearby, you can just replace its battery with another one—sold separately.