JBL PartyBox Stage 320 packs 240W of power, has its own light show, and is now more affordable

The speaker is also perfect for karaoke nights as it has dedicated mic and guitar inputs. Don't miss out!

A group of people gathered over a JBL PartyBox Stage 320 speaker.
Walmart may have made the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 a top pick with its latest deal, but if you want a powerful, light show-capable JBL speaker for parties, you should definitely check out Amazon's deal on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320.

Right now, the retailer is offering a generous $100 discount on the model in black, letting you score one for just south of $500. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and get one as soon as possible. After all, it's the middle of the summer season, and that's the perfect time to score a party Bluetooth speaker and then run it through its paces with an unforgettable gathering on the beach!

JBL PartyBox Stage 320: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (17%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, allowing you to get one for just under $500. The speaker delivers loud sound, can be used for karaoke nights and is a must-have if you plan huge gatherings. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


You'll likely need a car, though, as the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is one truly big fella, and it might be hard to move around, even though it comes with a telescopic handle and wheels. But thanks to its large size, it packs a whopping 240W of output power, delivering loud sound that's perfect for huge gatherings. It's a great choice for karaoke night, too, as it sports dual mic and guitar inputs.

As we mentioned already, our friend here also comes with a mesmerising light show that syncs to the beat for an even more immersive experience. And you can tailor the lights—as well as the sound—to your taste via the JBL PartyBox app.

What about battery life? Well, JBL claims this big boy delivers up to 18 hours of listening time per charge, which should be enough to last the whole gathering. In case you need to top it up, a 10-minute fast charge gives you up to two additional hours of playback. And if there's no power outlet nearby, you can just replace its battery with another one—sold separately.

All in all, we believe the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is just unmissable, especially for people looking for a proper party and karaoke Bluetooth speaker. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you too, don't hesitate—save today!

