Walmart just dropped the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 to one of its best prices ever
The JBL Pulse 5 delivers good sound, has a high dust and water resistance rating, and is a great choice if you want a capable speaker with a 360-degree light show.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we told you about a sweet Walmart deal that let you save $52.45 on the fabulous JBL Pulse 5. The Bluetooth speaker is a great choice if you want a capable audio device with stunning light show capabilities, and it was even a hotter choice at this price cut.
But don't fret if you missed that deal. Sure, the discount was solid, but it wasn't the best we've ever seen. Its current markdown, however, is a whole different story.
It appears that Walmart is feeling even more generous right now, as it has increased the price cut to $70. This means you can currently get this capable and fancy-looking speaker for just $179.95 instead of splurging around $250 for it. And while this still isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for it, it's still one of the best deals the speaker has had in quite a while. That's why we suggest you act fast and save, as there is no telling when it'll be the next time you'll have the chance to save that much on it.
It's quite durable, too. Thanks to its high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully protected against dust and can even survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. All this means you can take it anywhere with confidence, knowing it'll survive whatever nature or mishaps throw its way and keep the music going for your next small gathering.
Of course, the biggest selling point of JBL's Pulse speakers has always been their fancy light show. And in the case of the Pulse 5, you get a stunning 360-degree visual flair that syncs to the beat and is fully customizable through the companion app.
So, yeah! The JBL Pulse 5 is definitely worth getting, especially while it's selling for $70 off at Walmart. So don't miss out—save with this deal while you can!
But don't fret if you missed that deal. Sure, the discount was solid, but it wasn't the best we've ever seen. Its current markdown, however, is a whole different story.
It appears that Walmart is feeling even more generous right now, as it has increased the price cut to $70. This means you can currently get this capable and fancy-looking speaker for just $179.95 instead of splurging around $250 for it. And while this still isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for it, it's still one of the best deals the speaker has had in quite a while. That's why we suggest you act fast and save, as there is no telling when it'll be the next time you'll have the chance to save that much on it.
Honestly, you get quite a lot for your $179.95. As a proper JBL Bluetooth speaker, it delivers good sound that can get quite loud as well. Of course, you can also adjust it to match your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.
Of course, the biggest selling point of JBL's Pulse speakers has always been their fancy light show. And in the case of the Pulse 5, you get a stunning 360-degree visual flair that syncs to the beat and is fully customizable through the companion app.
So, yeah! The JBL Pulse 5 is definitely worth getting, especially while it's selling for $70 off at Walmart. So don't miss out—save with this deal while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: