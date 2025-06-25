Save big on the JBL Clip 5 with this Walmart-exclusive sale
The JBL Clip 5 is perfect for on-the-go outdoor use, plus it's $23 off at Walmart right now.
Are you planning to get a JBL portable Bluetooth speaker soon? If you're after massive sound (and a bargain price), the discounted JBL Boombox 3 may be your top choice. But if you're not a huge fan of carrying around a brick-like speaker, the JBL Clip 5 is the perfect alternative.
This buddy fits in your palm and is built for life on the go; think hiking, chilling in the park, biking, and many more. And it's not just the size that makes it appealing—the unit is on sale exclusively at Walmart, where you can save $23!
But what's so cool about the JBL Clip 5? Quite a lot, actually! First of all, it has a slightly higher output than the previous model and, unlike the Clip 4, supports works with the JBL Portable app. It lets you access features, such as EQ presets and a customizable 5-band equalizer. On top of that, you can connect it to compatible speakers through Auracast.
Sure, this fella might not have the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker out there, but it gets the job done. Plus, its main selling points are portability and ruggedness, and it definitely nails both. Grab yours at Walmart and save $23.
That's right! Walmart's best-selling promo knocks the $79.95 down to $56.50, which is one of the best deals we've seen in months. If that's still a tad expensive, the JBL Clip 4 is a solid alternative. Right now, Walmart sells that one for only $39.35, which saves you $26 on the model in Gray.
In terms of audio quality, the Clip 5 delivers a respectable sound for its size. While it doesn't give you booming low-end, it offers decent clarity. Moreover, it boasts an IP67 rating and packs up to 12 hours of battery life, making it a really solid choice for on-the-go outdoor use.
