Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Save big on the JBL Clip 5 with this Walmart-exclusive sale

The JBL Clip 5 is perfect for on-the-go outdoor use, plus it's $23 off at Walmart right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Clip 5 in Black on a white background.
Are you planning to get a JBL portable Bluetooth speaker soon? If you're after massive sound (and a bargain price), the discounted JBL Boombox 3 may be your top choice. But if you're not a huge fan of carrying around a brick-like speaker, the JBL Clip 5 is the perfect alternative.

The JBL Clip 5 is $23 off at Walmart

$56 50
$79 95
$23 off (29%)
The JBL Clip 5 is one of the best ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy. With a sufficiently loud audio, a built-in carabiner, and a rugged design, it's a fantastic choice for hiking, casual on-the-go use and more. Save $23 on it with Walmart's exclusive deal.
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 is 40% off at Walmart

$39 35
$65 24
$26 off (40%)
If you want an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that costs even less than the Clip 5, consider its predecessor. It's currently 40% off at Walmart in Gray, making it a fantastic choice for casual outdoor use.
Buy at Walmart

This buddy fits in your palm and is built for life on the go; think hiking, chilling in the park, biking, and many more. And it's not just the size that makes it appealing—the unit is on sale exclusively at Walmart, where you can save $23!

That's right! Walmart's best-selling promo knocks the $79.95 down to $56.50, which is one of the best deals we've seen in months. If that's still a tad expensive, the JBL Clip 4 is a solid alternative. Right now, Walmart sells that one for only $39.35, which saves you $26 on the model in Gray.

But what's so cool about the JBL Clip 5? Quite a lot, actually! First of all, it has a slightly higher output than the previous model and, unlike the Clip 4, supports works with the JBL Portable app. It lets you access features, such as EQ presets and a customizable 5-band equalizer. On top of that, you can connect it to compatible speakers through Auracast.

In terms of audio quality, the Clip 5 delivers a respectable sound for its size. While it doesn't give you booming low-end, it offers decent clarity. Moreover, it boasts an IP67 rating and packs up to 12 hours of battery life, making it a really solid choice for on-the-go outdoor use.

Sure, this fella might not have the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker out there, but it gets the job done. Plus, its main selling points are portability and ruggedness, and it definitely nails both. Grab yours at Walmart and save $23.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
159 stories
25 Jun, 2025
Save big on the JBL Clip 5 with this Walmart-exclusive sale
23 Jun, 2025
The latest JBL Charge 6 just got its first Amazon-exclusive discount
19 Jun, 2025
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
15 Jun, 2025
The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
11 Jun, 2025
The JBL Xtreme 3 is a dream come true at its best price of 2025
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless