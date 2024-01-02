Once again, Amazon lets you snag the incredible JBL Flip 6 at its lowest price
How would you like a powerful yet compact portable Bluetooth speaker adorning your living room? Contrary to what you might think, you don’t have to shell out a huge amount of money to get a great speaker, especially if you pick Amazon’s awesome deal on the even more awesome JBL Flip 6. This speaker dropped to its lowest price a month ago, but now the world’s largest online retailer is giving you another chance to get it at an incredible 32% markdown.
JBL has gone above and beyond to make the Flip 6 a consumer-friendly option. So, you get all the must-haves with this puppy – a durable and solid construction, excellent sound quality for its price, portable size, support for some of JBL’s unique features, and reasonable battery life.
While JBL’s speaker isn’t way too loud (which is to be expected since it’s definitely not large), a cool gimmick is that you can pair it to multiple JBL speakers via the PartyBoost feature. It allows you to connect up to 100 speakers for an unparalleled sound experience.
Granted, you can’t make phone calls via this speaker, nor does it support voice assistants. But if you don’t mind, the JBL speaker can make an ideal addition to just about any occasion and situation. At that price, it’s too good to pass.
Fret not if you’re feeling particular about the color of your new speaker – Amazon is allowing you to snag JBL’s speaker in several colors. As one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, this bad boy offers a true bang for your buck, so we suggest taking advantage of this offer immediately.
This puppy isn’t just easy to carry around – it also survives the adventure! With its IP67 rating, the Flip 6 easily handles the occasional drop of water and speck of dust. JBL also picked high-quality plastic for the speaker’s design to ensure it stays as good as new for longer.
